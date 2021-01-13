Trending

Mike Pence’s Refusal to Invoke 25th Amendment Ignites Political Discourse

Mike Pence sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he was not in favor of invoking the 25th Amendment as the House pushed for President Donald Trump’s second impeachment. He wrote that he did not feel taking that step would be good for the country as it remains as divided as ever following the Capitol riots. He noted that Democrats had previously said the 25th Amendment would be used for anyone deemed incapable or disabled and that by doing this in this situation would set a bad precedent.

Earlier in the day while on his visit to Texas, Trump didn’t seem fazed at the thought of being impeached for a second time or the 25th Amendment being used against him. He also refused to take any responsibility for inciting his supporters ahead of their storming of the Capitol. Pence said that it is in the “best interest” of the country that the 25th Amendment not be set forward.

With his letter to Pelosi, Pence set off Twitter users who quickly reacted to the news that he was not in favor of the 25th Amendment being utilized despite threats against his life being made during the Washington D.C. attacks.

