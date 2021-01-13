Mike Pence’s Refusal to Invoke 25th Amendment Ignites Political Discourse

Mike Pence sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he was not in favor of invoking the 25th Amendment as the House pushed for President Donald Trump’s second impeachment. He wrote that he did not feel taking that step would be good for the country as it remains as divided as ever following the Capitol riots. He noted that Democrats had previously said the 25th Amendment would be used for anyone deemed incapable or disabled and that by doing this in this situation would set a bad precedent.

Earlier in the day while on his visit to Texas, Trump didn’t seem fazed at the thought of being impeached for a second time or the 25th Amendment being used against him. He also refused to take any responsibility for inciting his supporters ahead of their storming of the Capitol. Pence said that it is in the “best interest” of the country that the 25th Amendment not be set forward.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With his letter to Pelosi, Pence set off Twitter users who quickly reacted to the news that he was not in favor of the 25th Amendment being utilized despite threats against his life being made during the Washington D.C. attacks.

​

@Mike_Pence smh! This is a coward move. Apparently trump threatened you like he provoked war on Americans smh — RosaJuliet💗 (@ThatssMs2you) January 13, 2021

​

This is your moment to stand on the right side of history. 25th. Please. For our country. — Sabrina Chap (@SabrinaChap) January 13, 2021

​

@Mike_Pence Your oath is to the county and the constitution! Man up, and do your duty! Else, resign yourself, and live in shame! — L Steidl (@l_steidl) January 13, 2021

​

Mike Pence has not once done the right thing throghout his entire political career. Not once. — Strider (@ReluctantRangr) January 13, 2021

​

Mike Pence literally used Biden’s words in his dismissal of the 25th Amendment requests. Bro… — Sage Gravemoss (@sagegravemoss) January 13, 2021

​

Mike Pence has got to be the weakest example of a Vice President that we’ve had in decades. Completely spineless. I knew he was bad when he governed Indiana into an HIV outbreak, but holy shit. Trump says jump, and he whimpers “how high??” before pissing himself — Er!c (@ericthulhu) January 13, 2021

​