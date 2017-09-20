Former Substitute Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting a Teenage Boy

A former substitute teacher at a Michigan high school faces multiple charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a student in April.

Allyson Brittany Moran was arrested Thursday near her home in Illinois and was extradited to Michigan on Friday, Michigan State Police told the Lansing State Journal.

The former faculty member at Stockbridge High School faces three felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a student.

Moran, who worked as a long-term substitute teacher and girls soccer coach during the 2016-17 school year, reportedly assaulted a teenage boy who is under the age of 18 in April. She is accused of having sexual intercourse with the student at her home on two occasions.

The student came forward about the assault in August, and 26-year-old Moran admitted to police that she had sexual contact with the minor, a detective testified during a hearing before charges were issued. He also testified that Moran had developed a personal relationship with the student, then sent nude photos of herself to him over social media prior to the alleged incidents at her home.

Moran was arrested and transported to Michigan, where she spent time in two local jails. At her arraignment Tuesday, a magistrate set the former teacher’s bond at $7,500 and her preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 5.

After posting 10 percent of her bond, Moran was released from custody. If convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison.

Photo credit: Macon County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office

