Michelle Williams Opens Up About Raising Daughter Without Heath Ledger

Michelle Williams is opening up about raising her 11-year-old daughter, Matilda, without Matilda’s father, Heath Ledger.

(Photo: Photo: Getty / Bruce Glikas)

The Manchester by the Sea star is on the latest cover of Porter. She told the fashion magazine that she never expected to be a single parent at her age. “Talk about a learning process,” she said of dating. “I think, God, what would I say about it? I feel really sensitive about it and certainly did not expect to still be dating at 36 with an 11-year-old. This is not what I imagine.”

Williams and Ledger met on the set of Brokeback Mountain in 2004, and dated until an amicable split in September 2007. In January 2008, Ledger was found dead due to an accidental mixture of prescription drugs. He was 28.

(Photo: Photo: Getty / Evan Agostini)

On raising their daughter Matilda without Ledger, Williams said:

“In all honesty, for pretty much everything else, I feel like I’m a believer in not fighting circumstances, accepting where you are and where you’ve been. In pretty much all senses but one, I would be able to go totally down that line of thinking were it not for Matilda not having her dad. You know, that’s just something that doesn’t…I mean, it just won’t ever be right.”

