Michelle Obama Reveals Her ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ Message to Family With Photo

Michelle Obama is spreading the Valentine’s Day love. The former first lady took to social media to share a sweet photo of her Valentines: husband Barack Obama and their two daughters, 21-year-old Malia and 18-year-old Sasha. In the photo, the three are bundled up in their winter gear and lying in the show with giant grins on their faces.

Happy Valentine’s Day, my loves. You make even the coldest days feel warm. 💕 pic.twitter.com/COOIOCgVdh — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2020

“Happy Valentine’s Day, my loves. You make even the coldest days feel warm,” she captioned the sweet photo on Twitter and Instagram.

Fans immediately took to the comments section of the post to react, leaving comments like “We miss you!” and “What a sweet photo!”

Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever dance partner, @MichelleObama. pic.twitter.com/lHvTGUwEHr — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2020

Barack Obama was also feeling the love on Friday, sharing his own Valentine’s Day post dedicated to Michelle. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever dance partner, [Michelle Obama],” captioned a photo of the two of them dancing.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!” one Twitter user replied to the former president.

“HAPPY VALENTINE’s DAY TO THE BEST PRESIDENT EVER,” an Instagram user commented with five red heart emojis.

“God bless you both,” another user wrote.

Michelle Obama was also feeling the love on Galentine’s Day, the unofficial holiday coined by Parks and Recreation for women to celebrate their friendships with other women on Feb. 13. Michelle, 56, shared a photo of herself and her friends decked out in ’80s-era outfits.

“On [Galentine’s Day], I want to shout out my girlfriends who help me stay sane and grounded through all of life’s ups and downs,” she tweeted. “Whether catching up over the phone or laughing it out during an 80s-themed workout, I know I can lean on these ladies — and that’s made all the difference.”

The lovey-dovey posts come the same week that it was announced that a California elementary school will change its name to honor Michelle — making it the second school in the state in her namesake.

In a unanimous vote, the West Contra Costa Unified School District Board decided to change the name of Wilson Elementary School to Michelle Obama Elementary School.

“We wanted to choose someone on a global level,” Wilson PTA President Maisha Cole said, according to CNN. “With a new school and new learning environment, we want our children to think beyond Richmond, to think beyond California, and remind them that they can make a difference locally and globally.”

Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty