Michelle Obama and George W. Bush Go Viral Again Over Sweet Moment at George H.W. Bush’s Funeral

Michelle Obama and George W. Bush have gone viral together yet again, after sharing a sweet moment at George H.W. Bush’s funeral.

The two reportedly greeted one another at the memorial, with Bush sliding her a piece of candy, throwing back to when the same thing happened at Senator John McCain’s funeral earlier this year.

“W. just reached into his pocket as he walked down the aisle of the National Cathedral and pulled out a mint to hand to a smiling Michelle Obama, in a callback to this moment from John McCain’s funeral,” NBC reporter Willie Geist stated, sharing about the charming exchange on Twitter.

Bush and Obama appear to have a very fun friendship, as evidenced in the way she spoke about him while appearing on the Today show earlier this year.

“[President Bush] is my partner in crime at every major thing where all the formers gather. So we’re together all the time, and I love him to death. He’s a wonderful man. He’s a funny man,” the former First lady said during an October interview with the morning show.

Regarding that playful moment at McCain’s memorial, Obama shared that she felt like it represents what the American public hopes to see from politicians who may differ on issues but still need to work together.

“That’s what people are hungry for. … Party doesn’t separate us; color, gender, those kinds of things don’t separate us. It’s the message that we send,” she proclaimed.

Following the announcement of the passing of Bush’s father, Obama provided a statement honoring the fallen former President, and praising him for his lifetime of dedication to the United Sates citizens.

“As a public servant, father, and grandfather, President George H.W. Bush was an extraordinary example for us all. His spirit of service and decency will be missed by many, including our family,” she wrote in her statement. “I hope his memory will be a guiding light for our country and those around the world.”

The former President passed away on Nov. 30. He was 94 years old.