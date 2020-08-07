Michelle Obama's Candid Admission About 'Low-Grade Depression' Has Americans Applauding Former First Lady

Michelle Obama recently made a candid admission about suffering from "low-grade depression," and her willingness to speak openly on her struggle has Americans applauding. The former First Lady shared her experience on her new podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, while chatting with journalist Michele Norris. Referring to the ups and downs of 2020, Obama said, "I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression."

She went on to explain that it's "not just because of the quarantine" from the coronavirus pandemic that has been ongoing since March. Much of what Obama has been dealing with stems from "the racial strife" that has raged for the past few months, "and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting." She continued, "I'd be remiss to say part of this depression is also a result of what we're seeing in terms of the protests, the continued racial unrest that has plagued this country since its birth."

Obama continued, "I have to say that waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to another story of a Black man or a Black person being dehumanized or hurt is a weight that I haven't felt in my life in a while." Hearing the former First Lady be so open about her mental health struggles has many come out to show their support for her. Scroll down to see what they are saying on social media.