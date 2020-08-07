Michelle Obama's Candid Admission About 'Low-Grade Depression' Has Americans Applauding Former First Lady
Michelle Obama recently made a candid admission about suffering from "low-grade depression," and her willingness to speak openly on her struggle has Americans applauding. The former First Lady shared her experience on her new podcast, The Michelle Obama Podcast, while chatting with journalist Michele Norris. Referring to the ups and downs of 2020, Obama said, "I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression."
She went on to explain that it's "not just because of the quarantine" from the coronavirus pandemic that has been ongoing since March. Much of what Obama has been dealing with stems from "the racial strife" that has raged for the past few months, "and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting." She continued, "I'd be remiss to say part of this depression is also a result of what we're seeing in terms of the protests, the continued racial unrest that has plagued this country since its birth."
Obama continued, "I have to say that waking up to the news, waking up to how this administration has or has not responded, waking up to another story of a Black man or a Black person being dehumanized or hurt is a weight that I haven't felt in my life in a while." Hearing the former First Lady be so open about her mental health struggles has many come out to show their support for her. Scroll down to see what they are saying on social media.
She gave voice to millions of people around the country, who are feeling the same way. Drained. Scared. News Fatigued. Done With The Don.— greatlaker77 (@esuzannermrb77) August 7, 2020
Strong woman. Strong enough to be vulnerable and in doing so she’s a guiding light for all women. 💕💕💕— Neelam Bhatti (@arwen_786) August 7, 2020
I’m sorry you're depressed.— Fanzagstic (@slund422) August 7, 2020
Things will get better. They always do.
I felt a lot better when your husband was President.
Just turn off the TV and go have fun.
You can save the world another day.
🙏🏽 Amen. First Lady Obama is being a blessing sharing to help those who are going through. It’s challenging times and you are correct “This too Shall Pass”.— maddie (@maddiegurl77) August 7, 2020
Michelle Obama, You Are Not Alone there are plenty of us going through the same thing. But I would admonish you to hang in there what the rest of us this too shall pass. God is good and all these things will work to the good of those who love HIM.🥰💞⚘🥰💞🥰⚘— DEBORAH COMBS (@CombsCombs2) August 7, 2020
Thanks for giving voice to what so many of us experience- for being a worker among workers-a neighbor.— Mary Ann Gallagher (@magallagher3) August 7, 2020
Refreshing honesty. Michelle Obama courageously points to what is happening to our personal mental health when basic certainties are challenged. The process is accellerated by worries about the desintegration of civil society that we see around us.— fred leeman (@vanmij) August 7, 2020
I couldn't be prouder if her for being open about it! Thank you for showing people that you're mental health is not something to be ashamed of at all. I wish you well.— Not Your Momma (@JessInTheSticks) August 7, 2020
It makes me so sad that this is the state of our world also. She and her husband have spent their lives working hard to make these systemic changes only to find us here. I have hope in humanity always as I know they do. But this is world is hard to take.— CPope (@CPopeofjoy) August 7, 2020
That’s why she’s my hero. She will put it out there! She’s real. She knows what we need to hear! 💙 #DestroytheStygma #AnxietySucks— SupLyssa?🛹💙 (@LyssaSup) August 7, 2020
We love you Michelle Obama! We feel the same way and are sending you lots of love!💕🌷💕— Mary-Ann Trippet (@Bloop10) August 7, 2020
I admire her even more for discussing this openly. I wish my school district would knowledge anxiety and depression as a legitimate reason a teacher would have for not returning to in person teaching. They are only recognizing physical health conditions.— Hilary with one L (@Hibblebee) August 7, 2020
I have to admit, I’m feeling the exact same way. I know there are lots of us out there.
Michelle Obama says she's suffering from 'low-grade depression'https://t.co/ttQeqZk0si— Michael Ⓜ️ (@michaelschweitz) August 7, 2020
Get well soon Michelle because we love you guys.— Martin Jacovini (@JacoviniMartin) August 7, 2020