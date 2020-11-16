Donald Trump Lashes out at Former Adviser John Bolton for Urging GOP Members to Explain The President Lost Election

✖

Donald Trump didn’t appreciate comments made by his former national security adviser, John Bolton. Appearing on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Bolton said Trump needs to tell his supports and the rest of the Republican party that he lost the election so the country can move forward with a smooth transition of power. President-elect Joe Biden secured the electoral college advantage by a count of 306 to 232, the same margin that Trump won in 2016.

Trump, who has recently been busy golfing, was none too pleased to see Bolton go on television and offer him advise, despite once seeking his guidance in the White House. In a tweet, Trump called his former adviser “one of the dumbest people in government” that he ever worked with and went on to say he added nothing to his team and “illegally released much classified information.” Trump concluded by calling him “a real dope” in his post. As of Sunday evening, Trump has yet to concede the election, remaining adamant that he can find a way to prove the election voting was “rigged,” a claim he made over the weekend. Trump continued to drive home this narrative on Sunday evening, claiming that his poll watchers were not able to watch the votes being counted in some states and that “millions of ballots have been altered by Democrats.” This thread he shared was flagged and disputed by Twitter.

"If he had any character, I would say it's perfectly in character," John Bolton says of Pres. Trump's unwillingness to concede the election, adding that it "harms the country." "Every day that he delays... ultimately is to the country's disadvantage." https://t.co/n7MOSxWdol pic.twitter.com/0dY4RMIM5n — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 15, 2020

In regards to Bolton’s interview on ABC, he said that with a lack of evidence of any of Trump’s claims, it’s unfortunate that he remains so adamant in calling out voter fraud and having his supporters believe every word he says. Bolton called on other Republican leaders to come forward and explain the reality of what is going on with Trump losing and it was a “free and fair election.” With Trump not conceding, the transition to President-elect Biden has left some concerned about national security as the former Vice President has yet to receive any confidential information that typically is customary after an election. Bolton said that every day Trump continues to delay the results, it’s becoming a “disadvantage” to the country.