Watch Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Michael Avenatti Photobomb Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee at WHCD

Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti wound up stealing the show at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.

During a red carpet interview on CNN with Counselor of the President Kellyanne Conway and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Avenatti could be seen behind Conway walking past the interview. But once he realized the cameras were rolling, he decided to stop for a quick photobomb.

“[Trump] obviously appreciates this type of format… at the same time I predict confidently, Kaitlan, that next year he’ll have more economic and security news to tell – so he’ll probably be out there among the folks who want the President to visit their community,” Conway said with Avenatti in the background, either not noticing or ignoring the prank.

Avenatti has been in the news frequently representing his client in Daniels, who claims to have slept with President Donald Trump back in 2006 for a spot on Celebrity Apprentice. Daniels was reportedly threatened when she was ready to give an interview about the affair in 2011 and was paid off by Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen just before the 2016 presidential election for her silence. Daniels is currently in a legal battle with the President, arguing that he did not sign the non-disclosure agreement that was enforced on her.

Following her interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes in march, Daniels issued a second lawsuit, this time against Cohen for defamation.

“It was reasonably understood Mr. Cohen meant to convey that Ms. Clifford is a liar, someone who should not be trusted, and that her claims about her relationship with Mr. Trump is ‘something [that] isn’t true,’” Avenatti said when the lawsuit was filed.

On Friday a federal judge in Los Angeles delayed Daniels’ lawsuit against Trump and Cohen, stating that the recent FBI raid on Cohen’s home and offices could suggest a criminal indictment will be arriving soon.

“The significance of the FBI raid cannot be understated. This is no simple criminal investigation; it is an investigation into the personal attorney of a sitting president regarding documents that might be subject to the attorney-client privilege,” U.S. District Judge S. James Otero wrote in the ruling, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Whether or not an indictment is forthcoming, and the court thinks it likely based on these facts alone, these unique circumstances counsel in favor of stay.”