Nightclub Forced to Shut Down After Horse Stunt

The Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach was forced to shut down on Friday after police found a viral video from inside the club of a woman in a bikini riding a horse into the night club.

Videos from inside the club show that the horse was brought in on Wednesday evening during a party and was visibly spooked and harassed by people inside the club. One video even shows the horse collapsing and bucking the woman off. It thankfully calmly walked out of the building without anyone else getting hurt.

Miami Beach city manager Jimmy Morales quickly pulled the club’s business license.

As we continue our investigation alongside @MiamiBeachPD & our Code Compliance Dept we have revoked Mokai’s business license. Read more: https://t.co/co9mSUAKhA https://t.co/K5t4giyebL — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) March 9, 2018

MCPD announced they were investigating the stunt for any signs of potential animal abuse. The horse was recovered and, according to a tweet from the police department, is healthy and safe.

Last night MBPD was made aware of this incident at Mokai. We are very concerned over the allegations. As such, we have launched a joint investigation with @MiamiBeachNews Code Enforcement. https://t.co/WsSaMqrHhh — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 9, 2018

UPDATE: Miami Beach PD detectives along with @MiamiDadePD ’s animal experts have located the horse that was at Mokai. The horse has been inspected and deemed to be healthy and safe by Miami Dade PD. Our investigation continues. https://t.co/pCI5TZ9sww — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 10, 2018

“Last night MBPD was made aware of this incident at Mokai. We are very concerned over the allegations. As such, we have launched a joint investigation with @MiamiBeachNews Code Enforcement,” the department account’s wrote in a series of tweets.

“UPDATE: Miami Beach PD detectives along with @MiamiDadePD ‘s animal experts have located the horse that was at Mokai. The horse has been inspected and deemed to be healthy and safe by Miami Dade PD. Our investigation continues,” a second tweet read.

Spokeswoman Melissa Berthier told The Huffington Post that the woman who rode in on the horse and was eventually bucked off “appeared to be an employee from the club, but that’s still under investigation.”

Mayor Dan Gelber gave a press conference on Friday regarding the incident, voicing his outrage and disgust over the situation.

“It wasn’t just stupid — it was really inhumane, and it’s not who our city is,” Gelber said.

The club has not officially commented on the situation and reportedly declined to comment when approached by BuzzFeed News.