Merriam-Webster Adds 850 Words to Dictionary, Including ‘Mansplain’

Great news for wordies! The Merriam-Webster dictionary is getting an Internet makeover. The dictionary authority added 850 words and definitions in its new edition, including online favorites like “dumpster fire,” “mansplain” and “cryptocurrency.”

The new additions were announced on Monday.

“The language doesn’t take a vacation, and neither does the dictionary,” Merriam-Webster noted. “The words we use are constantly changing in big ways and small, and we’re here to record those changes. Each word has taken its own path in its own time to become part of our language — to be used frequently enough by some in order to be placed in a reference for all.”

“Wordie” is now in the dictionary, and refers to someone who loves words the same way a foodie loves food.

Other words came from different languages, known as Wonderwords, a mash-up of the German words for “wander” and “word.” Most of these additions are foods that have become increasingly popular in the English-speaking world, including the Greek yogurt sauce tzatziki and the North African chilies paste Harissa. Kabocha, a Japanese pumpkin, and kombucha, a tea drink, are also joining the dictionary.

With the rise (and fall) of Bitcoin, Merriam-Webster added cryptocurrency and initial coin offering to the dictionary. Unicorn also got a new definition: a start-up valued at $1 billion or more. Microfinance and microcredit also joined the dictionary.

Several terms created on the internet have also found their way into the dictionary. “Mansplain” is when a man explains something to a woman in a condescending way, assuming she does not know about the topic. Additionally, Twitter users are familiar with “subtweeting,” and now so is the dictionary.

Another group of new words are based on two words smashed together. This includes several mixed dog breeds like chiweenie, schnoodle and Yorkie-oo.

Glamping, described as “outdoor camping with amenities and comforts (such as beds, electricity, and access to indoor plumbing) not usually used when camping,” will also be in the dictionary.

Hate-watch, life hack, bandwidth and embiggen also joined the dictionary. “Dumpster fire” is described as “an utterly calamitous or mismanaged situation or occurrence.”

Interjections you never expected to see in the dictionary are now included. “Hmm,” “ooh,” “mm-hmm” and “welp” are now part of the English language.