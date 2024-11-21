Menendez Brothers Get Bad News in Clemency Bid

The campaign for the infamous Menendez brothers to be released from prison just hit a roadblock. Eric and Lyle Menendez became household names in 1989 after they admitted to planning and carrying out the execution style murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty.

The brothers, then 18 and 22, alleged they’d suffered years of verbal, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of their music executive father. But in the media, many believed they were spoiled and entitled brats out for their parents’ inheritance. After two trials, they were sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Recent films and documentaries put new eyes on the case, including the fact that evidence of sexual abuse was omitted from the second trial, with millions calling for their release. Their father was also accused of grooming and sexually assaulting members of the Spanish boyband Menudo in a Peacock series.

The current District Attorney of LA said he’d review the case for clemency, but that decision has just been adjusted. Until a new DA is officially ushered in, their bid for clemency is on hold.

“Once I take office on December 3, I look forward to putting in the hard work to thoroughly review the facts and law of the Menendez case, including reviewing the confidential prison files, the transcripts of the two trials and the voluminous exhibits, as well as speaking with the prosecutors, defense attorneys and victim family members,” new Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement, per Deadline.

The Menendez’s resentencing hearing is currently slated for December 11. Hochman hasn’t given away where he stands on the high-profile case as of yet.

If Hochman decides the December 11 resentencing hearing will go ahead as scheduled, L.A. Superior Court Judge William Ryan could adjust the brothers’ current penalty to manslaughter instead of first-degree murder. If the parole board agrees, they can be freed from prison.