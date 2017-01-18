Melissa Joan Hart’s Mom Guilt Is So Relatable to Your Life

Melissa Joan Hart‘s cleaning philosophy: Why bother?

“I have a sign in my house that says ‘please pardon the mess, my children are making memories,’” the mom of Mason, 10, Braydon, 8, and Tucker, 4, (with musician husband Mark Wilkerson) told Us Weekly Video in the video above. “I think that’s important to remember. They’re only little once, and they’ll be some day where I’m not picking up Legos and Silly Putty isn’t stuck to my couch and I can actually have a clean house. But those are the days that I’ll miss my kids.

(Photo: Photo via Us Weekly)

The 40-year-old spokeswoman for LiveHealth Online also got real about mom guilt. “I have mom guilt that I’m here right now and I didn’t put my kids on the school bus … I didn’t spend enough time with this one… didn’t pack a healthy-enough lunch. I threw away some toys that they love,” the former Melissa & Joey actress admitted. “You really have this guilt every single day, and it eats away at you that you’re not a good person and you can’t do it right.” (Watch the video above to hear Hart dish about why her boys aren’t on social media, her proud parenting moments and her kids’ favorite game to play on the iPad).

