Social Media Reacts to Melissa Etheridge’s Drug Arrest

Melissa Etheridge was busted for drug possession at the Canadian border in August, but the news of the singer’s run-in with the law wasn’t made public until this weekend.

TMZ reports that Etheridge’s tour bus was returning to the United States from Canada in North Dakota when she was reportedly stopped by Customs and Border Patrol. Drug-sniffing dogs detected a substance and agents discovered marijuana oil. Etheridge said she uses the oil to manage pain from cancer.

As the drug is legal in California but not in North Dakota, according to TMZ, Etheridge was reportedly booked for possession of a controlled substance and pleaded not guilty. In her mugshot, Etheridge can be seen smiling wide for the camera.

After the story was reported, Etheridge seemingly alluded to the incident when she tweeted lyrics from Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock,” adding “North Dakota” to her tweet.

Read on to see what fans had to say about the singer’s arrest.

The happiest mugshot

Many fans responded to Etheridge’s tweet with praise for her cheerful mugshot.

Opinions on marijuana

Others shared their thoughts on the legalization of marijuana, opining that Etheridge, a cancer survivor who uses the drug to manage pain, shouldn’t be looked at as a criminal.

Back to the music

On Sunday, Etheridge, who is from Kansas, sang the national anthem at the Kansas City Chiefs football game, and many Twitter users chose to focus on the star’s talent rather than her arrest.

