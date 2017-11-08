Social Media Reacts to Melissa Etheridge’s Drug Arrest

Melissa Etheridge was busted for drug possession at the Canadian border in August, but the news of the singer’s run-in with the law wasn’t made public until this weekend.

TMZ reports that Etheridge’s tour bus was returning to the United States from Canada in North Dakota when she was reportedly stopped by Customs and Border Patrol. Drug-sniffing dogs detected a substance and agents discovered marijuana oil. Etheridge said she uses the oil to manage pain from cancer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the drug is legal in California but not in North Dakota, according to TMZ, Etheridge was reportedly booked for possession of a controlled substance and pleaded not guilty. In her mugshot, Etheridge can be seen smiling wide for the camera.

After the story was reported, Etheridge seemingly alluded to the incident when she tweeted lyrics from Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock,” adding “North Dakota” to her tweet.

🎵“The warden threw a party in the county jail

The prison band was there and they began to wail…”🎵 ❤️North Dakota — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) October 14, 2017

Read on to see what fans had to say about the singer’s arrest.

The happiest mugshot

Many fans responded to Etheridge’s tweet with praise for her cheerful mugshot.

Every rock star needs at least one arrest on their record

Cute mug shot ?? — Sharon S. (@Harleychick331) October 16, 2017

Im sorry but I laughed so hard when I saw your mug shot I was like “yes look at that grin” lmfao #FreeMelissa — Sabrina Fazenbaker (@mrs_faze) October 14, 2017

Love it! Love you! You are class act in all,ways! — Kelly Connell (@lifesexeducator) October 14, 2017

Opinions on marijuana

Others shared their thoughts on the legalization of marijuana, opining that Etheridge, a cancer survivor who uses the drug to manage pain, shouldn’t be looked at as a criminal.

No worries Melissa. All going on in the world and they bother u for something that should be legal anyway.Strange priorities. Sending light — Angie Pike (@RiteOnAngiePike) October 14, 2017

Hey,there’s real criminals in DC…Melissa Etheridge Arrested For Having Cannabis Oil She Used to Help With Cancer https://t.co/Y5ivz3b1Dr — Aaron Frost (@MSOwolf) October 16, 2017

Back to the music

On Sunday, Etheridge, who is from Kansas, sang the national anthem at the Kansas City Chiefs football game, and many Twitter users chose to focus on the star’s talent rather than her arrest.

Melissa you were amazing. That was absolutely beautiful. I see u. I see your light. Thank you Melissa. I love you so much. pic.twitter.com/vfMQo5qHWW — Kathy Nicolini (@KathyNicolini1) October 16, 2017

@metheridge @Chiefs her vocals were perfect and she was so honored!!!! Melissa you did fabulous!!!! — Renee Edwards (@ReneeEd74696343) October 16, 2017

@metheridge you singing the national anthem at the @Chiefs game moved me to tears. Thank you for your talent ???? — Celeste J Marek (@CelesteJMarek) October 16, 2017

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com