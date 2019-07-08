This Awful Melania Trump Wooden Statue in Slovenia Has the Internet so Confused

An awful wooden statue of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump that turned up in Slovenia is garnering a lot of attention, and has the Internet very confused. According to PEOPLE, “the statue was commissioned by Berlin-based American artist Brad Downey,” and created by Ales “Maxi” Zupevc — a Slovenian artist — who carved the statute with a chainsaw. Many local residents are reportedly not big fans of the statue, with one being quoted as saying, “The sculptor worked a long time on this, and she does not look as beautiful as she normally is.”

There were also some who called the statue a “disgrace,” and one person even stated that they thought it looked like “Smurfette.”

“I can understand why people might think that this falls short as a description of her physical appearance,” Zupevc replied after others said that statue looked like a scarecrow.

Sculpture of Melania Trump in her Slovenian hometown. The life-sized statue depicts Trump in the blue outfit she wore to her husband’s presidential inauguration in 2017 and shows her raising her left hand in a waving gesture. pic.twitter.com/myKRTh3FMK — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) July 6, 2019

Many Twitter users have also been fascinated with the statute.

One person tweeted out asking if it had in fact been done with a chainsaw, to which another user replied, “Almost definitely although chainsaw art is usually a lot more delicate. It’s like they saw the Woman of Willendorf and were like ‘whoa, whoa, whoa, this is too complex. Let’s get back to basics.’ “

To me it’s a fantastic example of a creative mind that can only get better at their craft. Important for every one to have a go and all that. — Leigh Jones (@LMaughanJones) July 6, 2019

“I cannot stop laughing at this weird ass statue,” one other person joked.

“There’s only one word for this statue of Melania in her Slovenian hometown of Sevnica: uncanny. And the body double mystery: solved,” someone else quipped. “And Trump’s draft-dodging wasn’t due to bone spurs – it was splinters.”

A statue of our First Lady, Melania Trump, appeared on the outskirts of her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia. Apparently, a whole tourist scene regarding her has sprung up—heavy on the kitsch. But this is positively ghoulish. It makes our “Scary Lucy” look sweet. pic.twitter.com/wH3Q2FlTq5 — Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) July 6, 2019

In addition to the stature, there will also been an exhibition unveiled in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana, where the First Lady’s heritage will be on display.