Melania Trump Occasionally Tells off Husband Donald Trump When He Tweets: ‘I Don’t Always Agree’

First Lady Melania Trump isn’t afraid to speak her mind — not one bit! On Saturday, the First Lady revealed in an interview with CNN that she and her husband, reality star turned president, Donald Trump, are not always in agreement when it comes to his tweets.

.While wrapping up a four-country tour of Africa for her “Be Best” initiative that outlines the impact U.S. aid has had on the continent, the 48-year-old Trump spoke to reporters, disclosing how she occasionally tells her husband off when it comes to his Twitter messages.

“I don’t always agree with what he tweets,” Trump said boldly. “And I tell him that. I give him my honest opinion and honest advice. And sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn’t — but I have my own voice and my opinions and it’s very important for me that I express what I feel.”

When asked if she ever requests for her 72-year-old Donald to put down his phone every once in a while, Trump replied “Yes” with a smile.

Fans and supporters of Trump will be able to hear more from her in the coming week. It was announced that more than a year-and-a-half after becoming First Lady, Trump will now sit down for her first solo interview with ABC News for a 20/20 special airing Friday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

In her first international solo trip since Donald took office, Trump has been visiting Africa with the ABC special outlining her efforts as she meets with mothers and children in hospitals, schools, and victims of trafficking. However, her trip has not been without controversy.

On Saturday, while in Kenya, Trump’s choice of wardrobe spoke volumes as photos showed the First Lady sporting a white pith helmet, a symbol of colonialism and oppression in the region. History has shown that a pith helmet was commonly worn by European military officials as they came to Africa to colonize the area.

Many on social media saw the helmet as a larger issue — one that serves as the growing U.S. sentiment that overshadows the importance of racial equality, relations and compassion in America today. Several on social media alleged that Trump and her husband are out of touch with modern Africa and only know the region through various stereotypes.

While you were sleeping: @FLOTUS went on safari in Kenya, white pith helmet and all pic.twitter.com/3Rl8XRnvId — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 5, 2018

Melania Trump’s safari wardrobe during her Africa trip has been unbelievably insensitive, but this pith helmet takes the cake. If only she had a whole staff of people to help her avoid these embarrassing faux pas… pic.twitter.com/ez9s1MP6oA — Carol Leonard ⚖️ (@laughingcat2016) October 7, 2018

Melania Trump went on a safari in Kenya wearing a pith helmet – a symbol of European colonial rule across Africa pic.twitter.com/FwDZElfv2m — Kwaku Annor (@kwaku4nnor) October 6, 2018

USA Today reports Trump has since responded to the controversy, sharing how she wishes everyone would stop focusing on what she wears and instead, what she does. However, her choice of attire is another example of how the former model’s fashion choices are not always a winner.

The most notable offense came this past summer when Trump visited an immigrant children’s shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border. As she arrived to the Texas Air Force base ahead for the visit, she sported a green jacket with the words “I really don’t care. Do u?” written on the back.

The White House and President Trump have not issued statements on the latest fashion controversy.

Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images