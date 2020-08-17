✖

Melania Trump doesn't seem too eager to hold husband Donald Trump's hand in a video that's making its way around social media. In the clip of the First couple stepping off Air Force One this weekend, footage shows Melania, 50, holding her bag in her left hand while gripping the railing in the other hand and walking down the steps of the plane. Donald Trump, meanwhile, attempts to grab her left hand, but to no avail.

Things get even more awkward when the president, 74, can be seen going in for yet another hand grab, which the First Lady continues to ignore while she deplanes in high heels with the wind blowing her skirt around. But in the end, a later photograph shows that it's clear Donald Trump did get to hold his wife's hand. The couple is pictured hand-in-hand as they walk from the plane along with their 14-year-old son Barron, who was walking behind them the entire time, and who now towers over both of his parents. The family had arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC after flying in from New Jersey.

The video made waves on social media, with some people tweeting that something seemed off about the couple's body language. Others argued that Melania was simply trying to navigate the set of stairs while keeping her dress from flying up in the wind.

It's not the first time a video like this has gotten attention; in January, Melania abruptly pulled her hand out of her husband's while attending the College Football Championship in New Orleans as they stood on the field before the national anthem.

Another video from 2017 showed the president trying to take Melania's hand as they stepped off a plane in Rome, only for her to ignore it. In 2018, the couple stood side-by-side to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House. Donald Trump angled for Melania's hand, but she navigated it away from his.

“I know I’ve been an absentee dad and a horrible husband - including flagrant affairs while you were pregnant - but let’s just hold hands at this event...” pic.twitter.com/gLDCs40iCk — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 24, 2018

The Trump family returned to Washington DC on Sunday after Donald Trump's younger brother Robert Trump died Saturday at the age of 71 in a New York City hospital. The president visited him in the hospital the day before and later said in a statement: "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again." Robert Trump's cause of death has not been disclosed, although the businessman reportedly spent at least 10 days in June in the neurosciences intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan.