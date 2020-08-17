Melania Trump Refuses to Hold Donald Trump's Hand in New Video That Sends Social Media Into Overdrive

After Melania and Donald Trump went viral for yet another awkward hand-holding incident over the weekend, social media has taken to debating the significance of the moment. While many people feel there is an unspoken gravity to the First Lady yanking her hand away from her husband's as they deplaned Air Force One on Sunday, others feel she was simply attempting to navigate the tricky staircase in high heels amid a breeze that was fighting with her hemline.

The moment started getting attention on Sunday when Donald Trump, 74, attempted to hold Melania's left hand, which was clutching her bag, while she held onto the railing of the stairs with her other hand. The 50-year-old pulled her hand away from her husband's multiple times while he awkwardly grabbed at it. With some social media users commenting on the unwieldy body language, still others said the moment was not deserving of the speculation and attention already bestowed upon it, especially since they were photographed holding hands once walking firmly on solid ground moments later.

Of course, it's not the first time the couple has made headlines for awkward hand-holding moments. In January, Melania abruptly pulled her hand out of her husband's while attending the College Football Championship in New Orleans as they stood on the field before the national anthem. In 2018, the couple stood side by side to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House. Donald Trump angled for Melania's hand, but she navigated it away from his.

