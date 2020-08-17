Melania Trump Refuses to Hold Donald Trump's Hand in New Video That Sends Social Media Into Overdrive
After Melania and Donald Trump went viral for yet another awkward hand-holding incident over the weekend, social media has taken to debating the significance of the moment. While many people feel there is an unspoken gravity to the First Lady yanking her hand away from her husband's as they deplaned Air Force One on Sunday, others feel she was simply attempting to navigate the tricky staircase in high heels amid a breeze that was fighting with her hemline.
The moment started getting attention on Sunday when Donald Trump, 74, attempted to hold Melania's left hand, which was clutching her bag, while she held onto the railing of the stairs with her other hand. The 50-year-old pulled her hand away from her husband's multiple times while he awkwardly grabbed at it. With some social media users commenting on the unwieldy body language, still others said the moment was not deserving of the speculation and attention already bestowed upon it, especially since they were photographed holding hands once walking firmly on solid ground moments later.
Of course, it's not the first time the couple has made headlines for awkward hand-holding moments. In January, Melania abruptly pulled her hand out of her husband's while attending the College Football Championship in New Orleans as they stood on the field before the national anthem. In 2018, the couple stood side by side to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House. Donald Trump angled for Melania's hand, but she navigated it away from his.
Continue reading to see Sunday's moment for yourself and to see the debate taking over social media.
'Excruciating clip'
Melania repeatedly refuses to hold Donald Trump's hand in excruciating clip pic.twitter.com/rQNaGJEZ6h— The Independent (@Independent) August 17, 2020
She’s voting for Biden. pic.twitter.com/9HckB160NL— Derek DelGaudio (@derek_del) August 17, 2020
'Don't stand so close to me'
Melania's thinking "Don't Stand So Close To Me" so that's now the soundtrack. Enjoy! @ProjectLincoln pic.twitter.com/sIHfab34ZX— SUPER LIBERAL MAN - "Truth, Justice, and Equality" (@SpimeEngineer) August 17, 2020
She really, really doesn’t like him.pic.twitter.com/XzBFI8pVBH— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 17, 2020
'That's some body language'
That’s some body language from Mel. https://t.co/lrzjtOo24u— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 17, 2020
Welcome to the resistance @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/4qJ5JaeqJO— Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) August 17, 2020
'Renegotiated prenup'
Ouch. I guess Melania’s renegotiated prenup doesn’t require her to hold hands with Donald.pic.twitter.com/iO0Raid4sl— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 17, 2020
He’s a narcissist trying to hand hold to create the illusion of a normal, loving relationship in time for the election. He threatened her here I guarantee.— AntiNarcopathyPharmD (@narceducator) August 17, 2020
No matter how much you hate Melania, Trump has abused & coerced her in ways you can not imagine bc he’s also a psychopath. https://t.co/RsKUSCF9rL
'Just trying to keep her skirt from blowing'
I think Melania’s just trying to keep her skirt from blowing up over her ears and Trump is too stupid to realize what’s going on and keeps reaching for her hand.
Barron with the “hurry up, move it, let’s go” gesture is fucking gold, though. pic.twitter.com/FkwT9bXfF3— Robert J Stevens (@SidArthurNYC) August 17, 2020
Everyone losing it because Melania didn’t hold Donald’s hand...it’s because the wind was blowing her skirt up when she walked down the steps. We look stupid (like them) when you make a BFD about small shit.— Gabbygail’s Still Staying Home (@GabbyGail) August 17, 2020
'Nothing more' than an awkward moment
I despise Trump and Melania probably hates him but I think she was trying to keep the wind from blowing her dress up.— Tom the Shrub Guy (@tom_shrub) August 17, 2020
I hate that Melania video. She's obviously trying to hold her purse and hold her skirt down because of the wind. It has nothing to do with not *wanting* to hold his hand. Yes, he's awkwardly grabbing at her hand in a situation where she can't grab it. Nothing more.— Bee Appreciator (@HibaIssa) August 17, 2020