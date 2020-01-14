Melania Trump Ripping Her Hand From Husband Donald Sparks All Kinds of Reactions From Social Media

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump‘s appearance at the College Football Playoff Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans sparked plenty of reactions from those at the venue and at home. One moment in particular caught many social media users’ eyes though. During the National Anthem, Melania appeared to pull her hand away from the the president.

Before the game started, Trump and Melania walked onto the field to wave to the crowd. While the anthem was performed, Trump took Melania’s hand. The First Lady then appeared to pull her hand out of his grasp, leaving Trump hanging. Trump then adjusted his coat and the couple later went back to holding hands.

The National Anthem was performed by Lauren Daigle, whose performance also drew mixed reactions from Twitter. Daigle is a Christian pop singer and won Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “You Say” and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Look Up Child in 2019.

Not that I have any sympathy for her, but same, Melania. Same.pic.twitter.com/7cUvrUU1nL — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 14, 2020

“Not that I have any sympathy for her, but same, Melania. Same,” one viewer wrote.

“She knows him and I think she may be a prisoner under his control,” one person replied.

#WATCH: President Trump and First Lady Melania are greeted with cheers, ‘USA’ chants, and a standing ovation inside the the New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Dome before the Clemson-LSU national title game. pic.twitter.com/quQaWkvd0u — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) January 14, 2020

One Trump fan thought they saw Melania pulling her hand away before Trump pulled it back.

“Did Melania pull her hand away and then Trump went back in and grabbed it??” the Twitter user wrote. “Just wondering. Love both of them. This all must be very stressful.”

Looks like Melania doesn’t want to hold trump’s hand again 😂😂



Why does she keep getting mad at him? She had to know he was was a complete assshole b4 she married him 🤦‍♀️#CFP #maga #LSU — Kim from Manhattan (@nyminute99) January 14, 2020

One Twitter user theorized Melania does not want to hold Trump’s hand.

“I wanna puke every time I have to look at this man, so damn arrogant. Watch him shove away Melania’s hand. WTF is she wearing? Looks like a shiny trash bag,” one critic wrote. “There is no love between those two.”

A couple of Twitter users wondered exactly how many times Trump reached to hold Melania’s hand.

“I really need a counter on how many times Melania rips her hand away from Trump’s whenever he tries to hold her hand,” one person tweeted. “S— is riveting.”

“Fascinating how many times Donald Trump grabbed Melania’s hand before the National Anthem. 10-11?” another wrote.

While the hand-holding earned some attention, Trump’s entrance was welcomed with applause and “U-S-A” chants. Trump previously attended the Alabama vs. LSU game, where he was cheered by fans inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. These responses were different from the time Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, D.C., where he was booed.

The First Lady’s coat was also targeted by social media critics. The belted dress was called a “trash bag” by some.

“Just gonna try and forget Trump and Melania in her belted trash bag coat are at the #LSUvsCLEM game,” one fan wrote. “Trump tries to ruin everything.”

Air Force One reportedly caused delays for other flights, according to some Twitter users.

“Our second flight is now in a holding pattern because a ‘VIP Plane’ is landing in New Orleans so we get to fly in circles for an hour while Trump lands at the airport,” Barstool Sports‘ Adam Ferrone wrote on Twitter. “You guys think there’s any chance they move the National Championship to the sky for us?”

