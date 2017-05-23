Watch: Melania Trump Appears to Slap Donald Trump’s Hand Away During Israel Visit

Melania Trump may be by husband Donald Trump‘s side during his first international trip as president, but some people are wondering whether she actually wants to be there, as a new video showing FLOTUS appearing to rebuff some PDA from her husband has been blowing up the internet Monday.

In a clip taken during the couple’s arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, for Day 3 of the Trump administration’s trip, POTUS appeared to reach out towards his wife, who seemingly rebuffed him with a flick of the wrist.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Huffington Post shares that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, were holding hands beside the Trumps at the time.

After the swat, POTUS moves his hands to his tie in a possible attempt to cover the awkwardness.

More: Robert De Niro Slams Donald Trump, Calls Out His ‘Bull****’

Take a look at the clip below and judge for yourself.

People are wondering if Melania Trump just refused to hold her husband’s hand https://t.co/f3oTAAnkA1 pic.twitter.com/FmJyFGcw3i — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 22, 2017

Photo Credit: Jack Guez / Getty