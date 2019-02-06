Melania Trump’s Black History Month Message Divides Twitter

Melania Trump’s Black History Month tweet received an overwhelming response on social media.

The First Lady of the United States was criticized over the weekend when she posted a message about Black History Month, leading to some backlash from her followers.

“February is [Black History Month]. Let us come together in celebration of our diversity to remember our past and look for our future,” Trump tweeted on Feb. 1.

Shortly after posting the message, followers responded to the post asking her if she actually cares about the celebration, while others attempted to tell her to remind her husband, President Donald Trump to acknowledge the holiday.

“you really don’t care do you melanie(sic). your tweets are so superficial and just lip service,” one user replied.

“Maybe you should sit this one out FLOTUS,” another Twitter user said.

One user questioned: “When have you ever celebrated diversity?”

One person took her message to task pointing out that Black History Month is not about celebrating diversity.

“Black History Month is NOT a ‘celebration of our diversity.’ It is a time for recognition of the many, too often un/under-recognized but significant contributions of African Americans in this country. #BlackHistoryMonth,” the user commented.

Shortly after Melania’s message, the president shared his own message recognizing the month-long celebration.

Melania made headlines ahead of Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address for once again breaking with tradition and heading to the speech by herself, 40 minutes ahead of her husband.

“Mrs. Trump knows this is an important night, and wants to ensure the experience of her guests is special, and that they feel comfortable,” the first lady’s deputy chief of staff for communications Stephanie Grisham told CNN.

The President and First Lady invited a total of 13 guests for the annual speech, including sixth grader Joshua Trump, who has been a victim of bullying for having the same last name as the president, and Alice Marie Johnson. John was granted clemency by President Trump on a life sentence after reality star Kim Kardashian West lobbied for her during a White House meeting.

