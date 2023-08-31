Melania Trump Allegedly 'Seething With Fury' Over Donald's Recent Post About Their Son Barron

Former president Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, may be headed to "divorce court," at least according to sources who claim the former first lady is "seething with fury" after her husband used their 17-year-old son Barron as a political pawn. Trouble in their relationship reportedly began brewing after the former POTUS, who is currently facing four separate indictments, shared a rare photo of Barron to social media to take a jab at President Joe Biden, writing, "In an effort to level the playing field, Barron Trump will debate Joe Biden!"

That post seems to have crossed a line for Melania, who throughout her husband's presidential run and presidency, went to great lengths to keep Barron out of the public eye. A source told RadarOnline.com that the mom-of-one "has been incredibly protective of Barron and has told Donald she would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone, even his father!" The source added that Melania is now "seething with fury."

"He made a promise to protect their son – and he broke it," the source continued. "There's a good chance she won't forgive him, and the next time we see them together may be in divorce court."

The incident involving their son comes amid Trump's ongoing legal troubles. Trump is currently facing four separate indictments, making him the first former president in American history to be charged with either state or federal crimes. Trump's first indictment came in March 2023 by the Manhattan district attorney. The former president was indicted on charges related to a hush-money payment to an adult-film star in 2016. In June 2023, a federal grand jury in Miami indicted Trump on several charges, including willful retention of national defense information, false statements and representations, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. He also faces a federal indictment in a 2020 election interference case and a state indictment in 2020 election interference case in Fulton County, Georgia. According to RadarOnline.com's source, Melania has been "shaken" by the criminal probes.

"Despite Donald's denials, Melania has already had to endure an indictment in New York that suggests he had an affair with a porn star while she was pregnant with Barron," the source noted. "Now, she's livid after he's broken his promise of keeping their son out of the spotlight."

Amid her husband's indictment and his 2024 presidential campaign, Melania is said to be making her son her priority. The source said that Melania has "made it clear to Donald" that she puts their son first and "he was stunned but realized her line in the sand was drawn and he hasn't crossed it – until now!" Regardless, Trump, who is said to believe it is time for Barron "to accept his legacy and get involved in his public life," was reportedly "stunned" by his wife's reaction to the social media post, a source claiming that Melania "Melania made it very clear that's only going to happen over her dead body... Now Melania is so upset with Donald for shoving Barron into the middle of the campaign it may cost him his youngest son, too."