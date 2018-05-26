Meghan Markle’s Mother Doria Ragland Spotted Back in US After Royal Wedding

Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, is back on U.S. soil after visiting the U.K. for her daughter’s wedding.

As the Daily Mail reports, Ragland was spotted walking her dog in a Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday afternoon. She was casually going about her day, sporting a grey sweater, red pants, grey and blue Nikes, sunglasses and a red bandana.

Ragland returned to the U.S. last week after her daughter’s royal wedding to Prince Harry. She was the only member of Markle’s family to attend the ceremony due to Markle being estranged from many of her extended family.

The Duchess of Sussex’s mother was one of the most beloved guests at the wedding, with viewers across the globe praising her presence at the ceremony in the wake of the various scandals from her the extended Markle family.

“Let’s take a moment to honor this beautiful, strong woman; Meghan Markle‘s Mother, Doria Ragland, who sat alone, a million miles from home, in a situation so foreign to her own life, with grace, dignity, poise & deep love for the child she raised? THAT, is royalty,” a fan wrote on Twitter after the ceremony.

Another fan added, “I stand UP for this Lady toDAY!!!! Doria Ragland I say your name!!!! You have represented for ALL of US single Mothers standing by OUR children alone but with GRACE!!!!!”

However, not everyone was thrilled about Ragland heading to the U.S.

Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle, who was not invited to the wedding, blasted Ragland for allegedly filming an interview with Oprah Winfrey while overseas.

“Even Doria cashed in talking to Oprah and some of the first photos out there only she could have had,” Samantha wrote on Twitter, according to The Sun.