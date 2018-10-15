Meghan Markle’s Mom Doria Ragland Breaks Silence on Pregnancy News

Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is “very happy” that she’s about to be a grandma.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace on Monday following the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child together, Ragland, 62, shared her reaction to learning the news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” the statement read, according to PEOPLE.

The palace declined to comment on whether or not the Duchess’ father, Thomas Markle Sr. had been told of the pregnancy news prior to the announcement.

The couple, who wed at St. George’s Chapel in May, made the pregnancy announcement via the official Kensington Palace Twitter account early Monday morning, just hours after they touched down in Australia to start their 16-day first international trip together.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Ragland, a social worker and yoga instructor in Los Angeles, has a close bond with the now Duchess of Sussex and recently attended an event at Kensington Palace to celebrate the launch of Markle’s cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, which will see proceeds going to benefit the Hubb Community Kitchen. Ragland was also among the guests at the May royal wedding and was the only member of Markle’s family present after her father stepped out at the last minute following a health scare and a paparazzi scandal.

While neither Thomas Markle Sr. nor the Duchess’ estranged half-sister Samantha Markle have commented on the pregnancy announcement, the world was quick to celebrate, with several people offering their congratulations on social media.

“My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the happy news they are expecting a baby in the Spring. Wishing them all the best,” Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement.

“Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their happy news! Prayers for them in the months ahead,” the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who married the couple, said.

Although they are expecting, the couple does not currently have any plans to change their schedule for their international tour, which will see them traveling to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji.