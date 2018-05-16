Meghan Markle’s Mom Arrives for Royal Wedding With Clue About Her Gown

Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Loyce Ragland, has arrived in London carrying a possible clue regarding the royal wedding dress.

Just three days before her daughter is to tie the knot to Prince Harry, Doria Loyce Ragland touched down in London carrying an important clue that possibly hints to the designer of her daughter’s wedding gown. Among various suitcases, Ragland was also seen with a Burberry garment bag, according to PEOPLE.

While the garment bag likely contains Ragland’s wedding day ensemble and not Markle’s wedding gown, it could be possible that the mother and daughter will be sporting the same designer on the special day. If the duo does so, it would not be the first time that the same fashion house has designed multiple looks for a royal wedding.

In 2011, Alexander McQueen not only designed both of Kate Middleton’s wedding day gowns, but also Pippa Middleton’s maid of honor dress.

Burberry has long been considered a top runner for the wedding gown designer, with other designers considered frontrunners for the wedding dress including Alexander McQueen, who designed Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding gown, Inbal Dror, who Markle reportedly reached out to for a sketch, and Ralph & Russo. The latter designer was reported by the Daily Mail to have designed the dress, with a price tag of $135,000, for Markle, though those reports have remained highly speculative and have not been confirmed.

Markle is set to walk down the aisle at 12 p.m. local time on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel following a modern-day fairytale royal romance that began in 2016 after mutual friend Violet von Westenholz set them up on a blind date.

Their engagement was officially announced by Clarence House on Nov. 27, with a statement reading “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.”

Prince Harry had given Markle an engagement ring that he designed himself and featured a center stone from Botswana flanked by two smaller stones from Princess Diana’s collection.

“The little diamonds on either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure she’s with us on this crazy journey together,” Prince Harry explained during his first joint interview with Markle.

It has since been reported that the Prince’s late-mother will be honored at the ceremony by the attendance of her family members.