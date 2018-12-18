Meghan Markle Jokes She’s ‘Feeling Very Pregnant’ During Nursing Home Visit

Meghan Markle is “very good” and “very pregnant” as she heads into her third trimester.

Paying a visit to Brinsworth house, marking her last public engagement before the Royal Family’s Christmas break, on Tuesday, the pregnant Duchess of Sussex gave royal watchers an update as she nears her due date.

Speaking with retired West End theatre actress Josephine Gordon at the home, which serves as a residential nursing and care home for British entertainers run by the Royal Variety Charity, Markle explained that she was “very good” as she nears her third trimester, adding that she was feeling “very pregnant today.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex says she’s “very good” . . . very pregnant” as she meets a resident of Brinsworth House (📹 @RoyalReporter ) pic.twitter.com/5F6p2mRvhm — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) December 18, 2018

The royal outing came just months after Kensington Palace confirmed that the Duchess is expecting. On Oct. 15, via the official Kensington Palace Twitter account, it was announced that the little prince or princess is due sometime in Spring of 2019, though an exact due date was not revealed.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the announcement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The announcement came at the start of the royal couple’s 16-day international tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. During the international tour, Markle could frequently be seen cradling her baby bump, and the royal couple even slipped in a few comments about their unborn baby along the way. Prince Harry even once stated his wish for his first child to be a little girl.

While the couple will be headed to Norfolk for Christmas with the Queen in Sandringham, an annual gathering for the royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also preparing to move out of Kensington Palace. Although the move has been speculated to be a result of tension between the Sussexes and the Cambridges, the official announcement seemed to suggest that the parents-to-be were doing it for their growing family, as they’d like more privacy as they raise their future children.

The royal couple’s new residence will be at Frogmore House, located in Windsor, and less than an hour’s drive from the remainder of the British Royals. The home boasts 10-bedrooms and was previously resided in by Abdul Karim, the first Indian member of the royal household and Queen Victoria’s aide.