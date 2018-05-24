Meghan Markle’s Father Wants to Be Left Alone After Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, is reportedly hoping to be left alone now that his daughter’s royal wedding is finished.

The 73-year-old has been in the headlines a lot in the past couple of weeks. He has had a difficult time navigating the treacherous world of celebrity life, and has been the subject of several unflattering stories.

Thomas is still being tailed by paparazzi photographers everywhere he goes, according to a report by TMZ. He told the outlet that no less than five cars filled with journalists followed him when he left recovery from his emergency heart surgery last week. He added that the worst part was having his friend’s young child in the car.

According to Markle, everywhere he goes is a media circus. He says that he has been accosted within his own housing complex, and has had to hire four security guards just to get him to his front door safely.

He also said that he can’t even make it through a drive-thru without incident. On Monday, TMZ published a story about him drinking a Frappuccino, questioning if the sugary, caffeinated drink was the right choice so soon after heart surgery. He told the outlet that there was no coffee in the drink, and that he didn’t finish it, adding that journalists shouldn’t worry about his heart.

“I never asked for this and my friends never asked for this and photographers, knowing there’s a child in the car, have no business chasing it,” he said.

In the week leading up to the wedding, Markle was discovered posing for photos with a paparazzo and pretending that they were candid. Some reports claimed that Markle made as much as $100,000 off the fake photos, though he claimed earlier this week that it wasn’t nearly that much. Shortly after the story came out, Markle bowed out of the royal wedding ceremony, where he was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle.

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace spokesman said at the time. “She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

The move didn’t earn Thomas any favors with the royal family, particularly Queen Elizabeth II. According to a report by the Daily Express, Queen Elizabeth met with officials at Kensington Palace and the communications office on Tuesday to work out a media strategy for Thomas’ indiscretions.

“Lord Chamberlain, Her Majesty and the Duke are very angry with Meghan’s father,” a source told the outlet. “They will speak to him once he arrives about the royal protocol.”