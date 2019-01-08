Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Vows to ‘Get Louder’ If He Is Denied Contact With Her

Thomas Markle Sr. doesn’t plan on quieting down his attacks against the British Royal Family anytime soon.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex’s father promised to only “get louder” should his daughter and Prince Harry, whom he urged to “man up,” continue to refrain from making contact with him.

“I’ll keep talking and I’ll probably get louder. Meghan and Harry’s silence empowers all the crazy tweets and insults against me and my family,” Markle vowed. “I’ve been quiet long enough. If they ever want to speak to me, maybe I’ll quieten down a little bit. But in the meantime I’m not going to become a monk in a monastery and take a vow of silence.”

“The bottom line is that I’ve done nothing to deserve this kind of treatment,” he continued. “I cannot cut my tongue out and never speak again. I can’t shut up because they have opened the door for a million people to criticise me and my family.”

His comments were reportedly sparked after Prince Harry urged Markle not to speak to the press and claimed that “this is what happens when you don’t listen to what we tell you to do.”

Admitting that he has made mistakes in the past, which include a number of scathing interviews, he said that he wants to make amends and urged Prince Harry to “man up and get over” their past differences.

“If I’m the first person who’s insulted you or hurt your feelings, you’ve got a long way to go,” he said. “He’s human just like the rest of us. I feel that he feels he is above everyone else and that he has a right to talk down to people. And I cannot accept that. It feels like arrogance.”

Markle’s vow to “get louder” comes just days after he claimed that a simple phone call from his daughter could put an end to what he dubbed a “nightmare.”

“The royals and Meghan can help end this nightmare by simply giving me a call. To this day, I cannot think of anything I’ve done to deserve how I’m being treated now,” he said. “I’ve been a good father I’ve done nothing wrong. Axe murderers kill 19 people and their daughters still come and visit them in prison. It’s just incomprehensible for Meghan to treat me this way.”

Meghan Markle has reportedly refrained from speaking to her father since just before her May 19th royal wedding. The strain in their relationship was prompted after Markle was caught in a complex paparazzi scandal, in which he staged photos. Just days after news of the scandal broke, he suffered a heart attack and was unable to attend the nuptials, where he was set to walk his daughter down the aisle.