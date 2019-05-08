Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas ‘Devastated’ Over Not Being Part of Grandson’s Birth

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, is reportedly “devastated” that he wasn’t involved in the birth of Markle and Prince Harry‘s first child on Monday.

“He’s as devastated as any grandfather would be who isn’t being given the chance to see his grandchild,” a source identified as a friend told Us Weekly.

Thomas Markle, 74, has made headlines ever since he was caught staging paparazzi photos before her May 2018 wedding to Harry. Like his other daughter and her half-sister, Samantha Markle, Thomas has bashed the royal family in various interviews. However, he sent his best wishes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they announced the arrival of their son on Monday.

“I’m delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well,” Thomas said in a statement to The Mirror. “I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity and honor. God bless the child, and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God save the Queen.”

A source previously told the National Enquirer that Thomas was “stunned and heartbroken” when he reportedly wasn’t kept in the loop on the birth of Baby Sussex. “The heartbreak is even more intense for him as it is going to be one of the most famous children in the world,” the source said.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Thomas may never get the chance to meet his grandson after the embarrassments he has caused the Royal Family.

Meanwhile, Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was in town during the baby’s birth and was even mentioned in the official royal announcement of the baby’s birth; Thomas was not.

After mentioning royal family members like Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles, the statement mentioned Ragland: “The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage. Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well.”

On Wednesday, Harry and Markle posed with their new baby, whose name has not yet been announced, at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle for the first official photos of their son. They broke royal protocol by opting out of the traditional photo opp on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s hospital (which Kate Middleton and Princess Diana did with their newborns) and by having Harry hold their son, where typically the mother of the child would. Markle glowed as she stood next to Harry who held the baby, swaddled in a white blanket, at the hall where they held their royal wedding reception last May.

When asked what it’s like being a new mom, Markle said, “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.” She said that Baby Sussex “has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm.”

“I don’t know where he gets that from!” Harry added.

“He’s just a dream,” Markle gushed. “It’s been a special couple of days.”