Meghan Markle Can’t Hide Her Joy Over Receiving First Baby Gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have only just announced that they are expecting a little prince or princess, but they are already being showered with baby gifts.

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a welcome reception at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, where the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove, gave the royal couple their first official baby gifts: a stuffed kangaroo with a baby joey and fleece Ugg booties.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Meghan could be heard saying in PEOPLE‘s Facebook Live video when given the baby gifts.

The outing came just hours after Kensington Palace announced that the couple are expecting their first child together.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Markle had been seen covering her midsection with a binder when touching down in Australia the day before the announcement.

For their first international trip, a 16-day tour that will take them to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, the Duke and Duchess took special precautions. With Tonga placed in a risk category 1 for the zika virus, which can cause birth defects and has led to infant mortality, and Fiji in a category 2, the couple reportedly sought medical advice prior to takeoff.

“I’m sure that they will have sought travel health advice in terms of protective methods in terms of mosquito bites. There is a lot you can do to minimize risks,” Professor James G Logan, Head of the Department of Disease Control at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said.

Among the ways to lower the risk of contracting zika, which is spread by mosquitos, Logan stated that wearing long sleeves and baggy clothes as well as insect repellent can help ward off mosquitos.

When the little prince or princess is born, they will fall seventh in line to the throne, just behind Prince Harry. The little royal, who may or may not receive an HRH or prince or princess title, will join cousins Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 6-month-old Prince Louis in Kensington Palace.