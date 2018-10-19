The Most ‘Lucky’ and Successful Mega Millions Numbers

If you are trying to increase your chance of taking home the Mega Millions Jackpot, you may want to consider playing a few of the “lucky” and most successful numbers.

NBC News shared an interactive graphic of the numbers that have brought players the most wins throughout the years, and you can explore it for yourself here.

Notably, some of the most frequently won-with numbers since 2017 are 1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 17, 28, and 42.

Need some ‘lucky’ numbers? These have been Mega Millions’ most successful. //t.co/ZmvuYC71HX pic.twitter.com/CQkJggqbOu — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 19, 2018

Many lottery player, however, prefer to bypass the data and play numbers that have more sentimentality.

“I use 6 and 13 a lot,” said elevator operator at the Neil Simon Theater Janine Peterson.

“Six was my nephew’s number that he used wear playing baseball, and 13 is a number that my family has always loved,” she added. “Number 13, everybody thinks it’s bad luck. We’ve always found it to be a good number.”

Peterson later went on to share that she does not play the lottery on a regular basis. “I only play that if it’s a big amount,” she said.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at its highest ever, and the chances of winning it are super slim. 💰//t.co/L3NtNJZD5b — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) October 19, 2018

The Mega Millions Jackpot recently hit $1 billion, making it the largest Mega Millions prize ever.

However, it is only the second largest amount of prize money for any lottery game ever, falling behind a winning Powerball prize of $1.5 billion in January 2016.

If it seems like jackpots have been getting bigger in recent years – it’s because they have. The record-breaking $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot is only the latest in the upward trend for huge lottery payouts. //t.co/rEl95L6l5e pic.twitter.com/m7pKX28CrL — ABC News (@ABC) October 19, 2018

Many people have been commenting on the lottery prize money and sharing what they would spend it on if they won, with one person joking that they will give away a bunch of Wendy’s frosty’s.

Alright guys I decided what I’m doing with my MegaMillions winnings:

1) Buy an island

2) Start a convention called Anime Island

3) Transportation, lodging, food, autographs, events, swag is FREE for all attendees!

3) Voice Actor guests all get 6-figure appearance fees

Discuss 😂 — Cassandra Lee Morris (@SoCassandra) October 19, 2018

“What will I do when I win the Mega Millions jackpot? I think it’s fairly obvious: I will buy 1 billion dollar scratch-off lottery tickets,” another person quipped.

The Mega Millions drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET on Friday night in Atlanta, Georgia.

