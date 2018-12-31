Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $415 Million for New Year’s Day Drawing

Someone’s year could be made in a day if they win Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing of a whopping $415 million!

After no one won Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot, the U.S. lottery has now grown to a staggering $415 million, with a $248.8 million cash option.

According to CNN, Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot was at $348 million with the cash option of $210.2 million, however, no one had the winning numbers on their ticket. (Those numbers were, 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38, and MegaBall, 21.) In fact, there hasn’t been a Mega Millions winner since October’s $1.5 billion jackpot, which has also yet to be claimed.

The winner, who the lottery commission states is from South Carolina, has until April to come forward and receive their lump sum of $913.7 million in cash. If there had been no winner, the jackpot would have climbed to $2 billion.

South Carolina is one of the eight states where winners can remain anonymous. Other states that allow anonymous winners are Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas.

As for the drawing on New Year’s Day, if someone wins, it would set a record for the first time in nearly 10 years. Mega Millions representatives state that the last time a jackpot had been won on the special day was Jan. 1, 2008.

This past March, Mega Millions winner and New Jersey native, Richard Wahl claimed the $533 million jackpot, one of the largest in the history, and revealed to CNN that it was some serious life-changing money.

“I can tell you, it didn’t sink in. It was truly amazing,” he said, telling reporters that he was in such shock, he and his family cancelled all Easter weekend plans. At the time, Wahl decided to take the cash option of $324.6 million over the annuity.

The production manager at a food services company revealed his plans at the time for the money included helping relatives, some friends and others in need with his lottery winnings.

“It’s not only life-changing money for me, but I want it to be life-changing money for others,” he said.

Mega Millions is one of America’s two big national lottery games, and played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The other is Powerball.

Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday night at 11 p.m. ET. In most states you can purchase Mega Millions tickets until 10:50 p.m. ET, which cost $2 to play. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

