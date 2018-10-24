Mega Millions’ $1.6 Billion Jackpot Winning Numbers Announced

The Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers announced Tuesday were 28, 70, 5, 62, and 65 with a 5 Mega Ball.

If one person got every single number right on their ticket, they would win $1.6 billion — a historic number in the lottery’s world history after 25 drawings without a winner. A winner could be announced as early as within the next few hours.

If one person did win the $1.6 billion prize, they won’t be walking away an instant billionaire, as the massive sum is what the winner would bring home if they chose an annuity doled out over 29 years — and that’s before taxes. The cash option, which is by far the most popular, is still an impressive $904 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are another bummer for those planning their lives as billionaires before the number reading. Each ticket has a one in 302.5 million shot at winning, reports CBS News, meaning there are 302.5 million potential number combinations. In last week’s drawing, less than 60 percent of those combinations were used by tickets, and lottery officials estimated that 75 percent of those combinations will be sold by the drawing Tuesday.

As the numbers work out, that would mean there was a 25 percent chance of no one being chose a winner, at which point there would be another drawing three days later for a prize even larger than the $1.6 billion — although the exact number hasn’t been announced.

With the winning amount increasing at every missed drawing, the odds of more than one person picking the winning numbers do increase, according to CBS. Three of the five largest jackpots in U.S. history were split between multiple people, with the largest single prize going to a Massachusetts resident in 2017 who won a $758.7 million Powerball prize.

According to NBC News, the numbers that have won the Mega Millions the most since 2017 are 1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 17, 28, and 42.

Those who didn’t win the Mega Millions took to Twitter to react to the drawing:

