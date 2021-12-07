Meat Recall: 234,000 Pounds Sold of Product Since Recalled

Check your freezers, because the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture just announced a massive recall of nearly 235,000 lbs. of pork products. On Dec. 5, the massive meat recall was announced after it was discovered that the items may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Produced by Alexander & Hornung, a part of Perdue Premium Meat Company, the items affected range from fully-cooked hams to pepperoni products. The full list of items can be seen here, and the packaging can be viewed here. If you have any of the products listed in the report, you are advised to throw them away immediately. Some of the specific meats that are being recalled include Wellshire Wood Smoked Ham products, Alexander & Hornung Ham products, food club sliced ham, Garett Valley Farms ham products, Buther Boy ham products, Five Star Brand pepperoni, and Big Y bone-in hickory smoked ham steak.

All products subject to the meat recall will have a sell-by date ranging between 12/15/2021 and 5/4/2022, and will have a tag reading EST. M10125, which will be visible within the USDA logo itself. For more of a visual depiction of what to look for, you can click here. Products involved in the recall were available to be purchased at retail locations across the country, making this one of the larger meat recalls in recent history.

To date, there have been no reports of adverse reactions from any of the recalled products, but officials urge consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers to make sure nothing they purchased is included in the recall. If you have consumed any of these products, officials urge you to see a health care professional if you are in a high-risk category to make sure you haven’t contracted listeriosis.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. The infection is treated with antibiotics.

People in the higher-risk categories include people who are pregnant, have compromised immune systems or who are older. Anyone in those categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can visit www.alexanderhornung.com or contact Kerri McClimen, Vice President of Communications, at (773) 746-7077 or kerrim@alexander-hornung.com. Consumers with questions can also call the Alexander & Hornung Consumer Hotline at 1-866-866-3703.