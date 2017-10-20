McKayla Maroney’s Mom Speaks out After Sexual Assault Allegations

McKayla Maroney‘s mother Erin Maroney spoke out for the first time since her daughter accused former Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexually assaulting her multiple times.

“She’s doing as expected,” Erin Maroney said in an interview posted by TMZ. “She’s not great, not fine. She’s just low-key doing okay.”

When asked if she was proud of her daughter for speaking out, Erin Maroney said she was. She also agreed with the interviewer that it was a brave thing for her daughter to do.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old McKayla joined the #MeToo campaign by sharing her own story of sexual harassment. She claimed she was sexually assaulted by Nassar several times, beginning when she was 13 years old and not ending until her retirement from gymnastics.

Maroney wrote of one particular instance when Nassar allegedly used drugs to lure her into his hotel room during an event in Tokyo.

“I had flown all day and night with the team to get to Tokyo,” wrote Maroney, who won two medals during the 2012 Olympics. “He’d given me a sleeping pill for the flight, and the next thing I know, I was all alone with him in his hotel room getting a ‘treatment.’ I thought I was going to die that night.”

Since sharing her story, a rep for Maroney told PEOPLE she is “overwhelmed and grateful for the amount of support she has received over sharing her story.”

Nassar pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in July and is a registered sex offender. He has been accused of molesting young gymnasts over a period of two decades, dating back to 1997. USA Gymnastics was criticized for its response and accused of negligence, leading to President Steve Penny’s resignation in March.

“Is it possible to put an end to this type of abuse? Is it possible for survivors to speak out, without putting careers, and dreams in jeopardy? I hope so,” Maroney wrote. “Out silence has given the wrong people power for too long, and it’s time to take our power back. And remember, it’s never too late to speak up.”