McDonald’s Releases Cold Brew Coffee

McDonald’s is giving customers the perfect McCafé beverages to cool down with on hot summer days.

As the hot summer months begin to roll in, the Golden Arches is debuting two new chilled drinks, adding the seasonal, limited-time only Cold Brew Frozen Coffee and Cold Brew Frappe to their McCafé menus at participating restaurants in the U.S.

Both of the new McCafé Cold Brew Frozen drinks start with the “strong but smooth” Cold Brew Frozen Coffee, which is made from cold brew extract that is blended with ice to create a creamy frozen drink. The Cold Brew Frappe takes it a step further by topping it with light whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle.

Both drinks are available on McDonald’s new Dollar Menu, which debuted in January, on the $2 tier. That same tier also includes the Sausage McGriddle, 2-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, Bacon McDouble, and small McCafe beverage.

Meanwhile, items on the $1 tier include the Sausage Burrito, McChicken, Cheeseburger, and any size soft drink. The $3 tier consists of the Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Classic Chicken Sandwich, Triple Cheeseburger, and Happy Meal.

The new Cold Brew Frozen Coffee and Cold Brew Frappe, which made their way to menus on Wednesday, join the recently introduced Iced Turtle Macchiato, Turtle Macchiato, and Iced Turtle Coffee. The McCafé Turtle beverages, which were introduced just in time for Spring, feature a rich swirl of chocolate joined by caramel and hazelnut flavors.

The new additions to the McCafé menu continue the fast food chain’s commitment to bring customers quality coffee experiences, flavors, and choices.

“Over the last year, McCafé has broken new ground with a series of exciting changes and it’s only just begun,” Elina Veksler, senior director of McCafé Menu Innovation, said. “These beverages are skillfully made by restaurant crew for just the right balance of flavors, ensuring our customers receive a café-quality beverage every time.”

While customers will be able to have their McCafé beverages delivered to them through McDelivery on Uber Eats, and are able to customize the drinks through the McDonald’s app, it is likely that they will soon be able to skip the line and order them via self-service kiosk. The Golden Arches recently announced its plan to expand the program to 1,000 stores every quarter for the next two years, meaning that by the end of the two-year mark, the self-service kiosks will be available in roughly half of all McDonald’s restaurants in the United States.