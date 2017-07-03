Reported Overdose Death In Delaware McDonald’s

A Delaware woman has died of a reported overdose in a McDonald's during a rash of recent overdoses in the area.

According to The Dover Post, Delaware State Police are investigating the death, which occurred at a McDonald's in Long Neck, Delaware. The woman was discovered unconscious on Saturday night in the fast food restaurant's bathroom. State troopers and paramedics got the the scene around 7:15 p.m. and the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman's name is being withheld, as the deceased's family has not been notified. The investigation is ongoing, but officials did say foul play is not expected.

While one overdose is bad enough, this incident is just one of many that have occurred in Delaware over the last month. Furthermore, it's not even the McDonald's-related overdose the state has seen this week.

Just days before this incident, a 48-year-old Dover man was found dead in a McDonald's parking lot. According to WBOC, he deceased was found on Thursday morning and an apparent overdose as the cause of death.

Overdoses have been a growing cause of concern for Delaware authorities.

Back in late April, Delaware Online reported that a rash of heroin overdoses had police on high alert. Over 20 individuals in Sussex County overdosed during the numerous incidents, with two men dying from their condition.

Sussex County is also where the Long Neck McDonald's is located.

Overdoses are a growing cause for concern nationally and internationally, as well.

In the past week two celebrities have overdosed on various drugs, with one ending up dead.

Road Rules star Danny Dias died due to an alleged overdose after taking several drugs. Internationally, K-pop star T.O.P. was hospitalized after taking too many prescription tranquilizers.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @McDonalds