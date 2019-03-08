McDonald’s New Chicken Sandwich Has Chick-fil-A Fans Scratching Their Heads

The fast food wars are heating up, the latest battle taking aim at McDonald’s new Mighty Chicken Sandwich.

Ground zero for the latest battle is Augusta, Georgia, where the Golden Arches recently launched a test run in 35 locations of three potential permanent menu items: Mighty Chicken Sandwich, Mighty Chicken Deluxe Sandwich, and Mighty Chicken Tenders.

“Menu innovation is at the core of what we do at McDonald’s. This test reflects our commitment to respond to customers’ desires for more chicken offerings, including new distinct, delicious flavors,” Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Brand and Menu Strategy, said in a press release. “Our Mighty Chicken items have an irresistibly delicious profile.”

All three menu items are served hot, juicy, and tender, deliver a delicious and craveable chicken experience, and are made with lightly-breaded and seasoned all-white meat chicken. The Mighty Chicken Tenders are available in 4, 6, or 10-piece servings and the Mighty Chicken Deluxe Sandwich boasts a toasted, buttered Artisan roll with leaf lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, but it is the Mighty Chicken Sandwich that is sparking controversy and delivering a major bomb on social media, where fans are accusing the Golden Arches of copying Chick-fil-A’s beloved chicken sandwich.

“@McDonalds latest chicken sandwiches look suspiciously like @ChickfilA,” one person commented.

For comparison, Chick-fil-A’s Chicken Sandwich is made with “a boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil,” and, just like the new chicken sandwich being tested at McDonald’s, it comes on a buttered bun and is served dill pickle chips.

Although neither McDonald’s nor Chick-fil-A have commented on the potential copycat recipe, the Golden Arches are introducing the menu items in continuation of its food journey to make changes across its entire menu.

The latest move in the food journey marked the second time in less than a month that the Golden Arches have sparked speculation that their new additions too closely resemble a competitor’s menu item.

Earlier this week, Dunkin’ Donuts made the feud public, pointing out on Twitter that the chain’s Donut Sticks look suspiciously similar to its own July introduced Donut Fries. Both tasty treats feature a modified donut, stretched into a thin stick to more closely resemble a fry, which is then coated with cinnamon sugar.

McDonald’s has not yet responded to either of the latest reports regarding its Chicken Sandwich and Donut Sticks in the heated fast food war.