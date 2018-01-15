Kitchen Fire Shuts Down McDonald’s in Chicago

A McDonald’s in Chicago is closed following a fire that broke out in the kitchen.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a McDonald’s restaurant in Orland Park was evacuated and shut down after a kitchen fire broke out on Saturday just after 1:30 p.m. Firefighters were quick to respond and put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the incident and investigators are currently working to discover what prompted the blaze to start. Damage from the fire was contained to the interior of the fast-food restaurant, which will be closed for a few days according to the restaurant’s manager.

