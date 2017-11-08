New App Will Make Sure You Never Go to McDonald’s and Discover the Ice Cream Machine Is Broken

Let the horror of a broken McDonald’s ice cream machine become a pain of the past.

After years of experiencing disappointment when the fast food chain’s soft-serve machines are out of service, you can now use an app to determine whether or not you’ll be able to order a McFlurry or vanilla cone at your local restaurant.

The app is Ice Check; it allows users to search for their McDonald’s of choice and will show them the status of the store’s ice cream machine — as reported by other app users.

While one user will have to experience the gloom of discovering the broken ice cream machine, they can alert other sweets-cravers of the issue by marking the location as “off.”

“I came up with the idea for the app around a year ago, after a late night Oreo McFlurry craving went unfulfilled due to the ice cream machine being down,” app creator Raina McLeod told Buzzfeed.

Ice Check is currently available for Apple iOS devices.

Since the status of each McDonald’s ice cream machine is posted by users, she’s encouraging all McFlurry lovers to band together and download the app for peak accuracy at each location around the world.

As McLeod works to relieve one major McDonald’s woe, the fast food giant is also listening to customer feedback and making changes. The company announced it will bring back its beloved dollar menu in 2018 after four years without the value items. This time, though, items will be priced a $1, $2, and $3, depending on what you order.