McDonald’s Giving Away Free McDelivery La-Z-Boy Couch Complete With McFlurry Chillers

McDonald’s is making ordering delivery a little bit easier, offering one lucky fan the chance to win the one and only McDelivery Couch.

A partnership between the Golden Arches and La-Z-Boy, whose motto is “Live Life Comfortably,” the beloved fast food chain is setting out on a mission to “maximize your home viewing experience” and “optimize every part of the McDelivery with Uber Eats experience.”

“McDelivery with Uber Eats is about bringing delicious feel-good moments to our customers, no matter where they are,” Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Brand and Menu Strategy, McDonald’s, said in a press release. “The McDelivery Couch sweepstakes celebrates our shared love of staying in, as well as our mission to bring people together over food and fun experiences.”

The uniquely designed sofa has all the amenities that one could possibly hope for, boasting light-up cupholders “because your drink deserves to party, too,” adjustable seats featuring “power back, leg and headrests for prime McNugget® dunking”, and a cozy branded blanket

Given an approximate retail value of $9,000, the McDelivery Couch also features built-in phone chargers to power your McDelivery with Uber Eats orders, La-Z-Boy’s stain-resistant iClean fabric, and McFlurry Chillers, built-in coolers in the dual center consoles meant solely to keep our McFlurry chilled at 33 degrees Fahrenheit.

Scoring the one-of-a-kind invention is as easy as 1, 2, 3, though the competition will be fierce. Fans hoping to relax in the McDelivery Couch as they binge their favorite shows while eating their favorite fast food simply have to tweet about their favorite McDelivery with Uber Eats item (perhaps it’s the recently bacon-ized Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, or french fries?), tagging #McDeliverySweepstakes, @UberEats and @McDonalds between Tuesday, March 19, 2019, through Monday, April 8, 2019. Those entering the competition are allowed one entry per day.

Entrants must be 13-years-old or older and live within the continental United States, meaning that those in Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico are unable to play their hand in the hopes of relaxing on the McDelivery Couch.

The winner will be selected via a random drawing on or around Friday, April 12.

The McDelivery Couch, similar in antics to KFC’s frequent off inventions, such as the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog and the Colonel Sanders bearskin rug, comes on the heels of a number of deals and compeitions from the Golden Arches. In October, the company launched their “Trick. Treat. Win” giveaway, which gave fans the chance to win free food, gift cards, TVs, and even $50,000.