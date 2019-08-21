McDonald’s Giving Away Free Coffee

McDonald’s is brewing up kindness. Beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 21, the beloved fast food chain is kicking off its McCafé It Forward campaign, a three-day, pay-it-forward program that will see McDonald’s customers scoring free cups of coffee and spreading the goodness to others.

Inspired by “the kindness customers have shown one another — like picking up the tab for the car next in the drive-thru or with simple acts like holding the door open,” the campaign kicks off on Wednesday, when the chain hands out 500 golden “McCafé It Forward” cards across the country to “coffee lovers or individuals known for demonstrating kindness in their communities.”

Those first recipients can then swipe their card for a free cup of coffee and then pay it forward by passing the card along to somebody else, whether it be a friend, family member, or a complete stranger.

“We know McCafé customers are already sharing acts of kindness every day, and McCafé It Forward is a chance for us to amplify what they’re doing on a larger scale and prove good is truly brewing around every corner,” McDonald’s Senior Director of Brand and Menu Innovation Strategy, Elina Veksler, said in a press release. “We’ve been on a decade long journey with McCafé, and we share in that feeling of optimism each and every time our customers take that first sip of coffee.”

Those who receive a McCafé It Forward card can redeem their free small cup of coffee by heading to a participating McDonald’s location before handing off the card. Fans can track where the cards go by following along at BeABrewGooder.com.

Even after the campaign ends on Friday, McDonald’s is hoping to keep the good vibes going. The chain will be awarding McCafé for Life to five pairs of “Brew-Gooders,” or “someone has done something good big or small.”

To enter for the McCafé Be A Brew-Gooder sweepstakes, people can nominate a Brew-Gooder via Twitter, Instagram, or an entry form via the McDonald’s App or BeABrewGooder.com from Aug. 26 until Sept. 29. Winners will then be selected in a random drawing.

“The McCafé It Forward cards and the Be A Brew-Gooder sweepstakes demonstrate how the brand is staking a claim in goodness with its new look and feel – ‘Good is Brewing,’” the press release reads.