See McDonald’s First Menu Ever

The McDonald’s archives have been dug through, and the Golden Arches first ever menu has been revealed.

In the ever-changing world of fast food, McDonald’s has seen its fair share of menu items come and go. A recent resurfacing of the popular fast food chain’s first ever menu, which The Daily Meal published, is proof of just how much has changed since the Golden Arches first opened their doors in 1940.

The simple nine item menu, which can be viewed here, was dubbed the “McDonald’s Amazing Menu,” and included the likes of a Pure Beef Hamburger and Tempting Cheeseburger, which customers could get for the fair price of 15 cents and 19 cents. To quench their thirst, those flocking to one of the first-ever fast food restaurants could enjoy a Triple-Thick Shake, Thirst-Quenching Coke, Delightful Rootbeer, Steaming Hot Coffee, Full-Flavor Orange Drink, or a Refreshing Cold Milk. The menu also included the chain’s iconic and much beloved Golden French Fries.

Since Richard and Maurice McDonald first opened the doors to the chain’s first restaurant, that simple nine item menu has grown. Customers enjoying a meal at the Golden Arches now have the option of breakfast, which includes the popular Egg McMuffin and more, a slew of burgers, chicken and a variety of sandwiches, salads, and even an entire menu of McCafé drinks.

McDonald’s even recently added an updated Dollar Menu, giving customers the option to order off the $1, $2, or $3 tier.

In the $1 tier, customers can grab a Sausage Burrito, a McChicken, a Cheeseburger and any size soft drink.

The $2 tier offers a Sausage McGriddle, a 2-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a Bacon McDouble and any small McCafe beverage.

Finally, the $3 tier features a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a Classic Chicken Sandwich, a Triple Cheeseburger and Happy Meal.

In addition to their new dollar menu options, the fast food chain announced that it will now start serving “hot off the grill” beef.