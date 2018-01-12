While McDonald’s may be rolling out their new Dollar Menu, there are plenty of other options that will have customers saying “I’m lovin’ it.”
From plentiful breakfast options to help jumpstart your day, including a variety of McMuffins, to a slew of burgers, chicken sandwiches, and salads, the fast food chain that has been around since the 1940s has plenty to make mouths water.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Keep scrolling to see every McDonald’s menu item
Breakfast
Fruit ‘N Yogurt Parfait
Egg McMuffin
Egg White Delight McMuffin
Sausage McMuffin
Sausage McMuffin with Egg
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Sausage Biscuit
Sausage Biscuit with Egg
Steak, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddles
Sausage McGriddles
Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddles
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel
Big Breakfast (biscuit, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns)
Big Breakfast with Hotcakes (biscuit, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, hotcakes)
Hotcakes
Hotcakes and Sausage
Sausage Burrito
Hash Browns
Fruit & Maple Oatmeal
Burgers
Pico Guacamole with 100% Pure Beef ¼ lb. Patty
Sweet BBQ Bacon with 100% Pure Beef ¼ lb. Patty
Big Mac
Quarter Pounder with Cheese
Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger
McDouble
Bacon McDouble
Triple Cheeseburger
Chicken & Sandwiches
Buttermilk Crispy Tenders
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Sweet BBG Bacon with Buttermilk Crispy Chicken
Sweet BBQ Bacon with Artisan Grilled Chicken
Pico Guacamole with artisan Grilled Chicken
Pico Guacamole Buttermilk Crispy Chicken
Chicken McNuggets
Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich
McChicken
Filet-O-Fish
Salads
Bacon Ranch Salad with Buttermilk Crispy Chicken
Bacon Ranch Grilled Chicken Salad
Southwest Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Salad
Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad
Side Salad
Snacks & Sides
World Famous Fries
Apple Slices
Yoplait GO-GURT Low Fat Strawberry Yogurt
Fruit ‘N Yogurt Parfait
Side Salad
Desserts & Shakes
McCafé Chocolate Shake
McCafé Strawberry Shake
McCafé Vanilla Shake
Vanilla Cone
Hot Fudge Sundae
McFlurry with M&M’S Candies
Kiddie Cone
Hot Caramel Sundae
Strawberry Sundae
McFlurry with OREO Cookies
Baked Apple Pie
Strawberry & Crème Pie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Drinks
McCafé Chocolate Shake
McCafé Strawberry Shake
McCafé Vanilla Shake
McCafé Strawberry Banana Smoothie
McCafé Mango Pineapple Smoothie
Diet Coke Sprite
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Fanta Orange
Coca-Cola
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
POWERADE Mountain Berry Blast
Fat Free Chocolate Milk
1% Low Fat Milk Jug
Honest Kids Appley Ever After Organic Juice Drink
Dasani Water
McCafé
McCafé Caramel Macchiato
McCafé Cappuccino
McCafé Caramel Cappuccino
McCafé French Vanilla Cappuccino
McCafé Americano
McCafé French Vanilla Iced Coffee
McCafé Caramel Iced Coffee
McCafé Latte
McCafé Coffee
McCafé Mocha
McCafé Caramel Latte
McCafé French vanilla Latte
McCafé Caramel Mocha
McCaféHot Chocolate
McCafé Iced Coffee
McCafé Caramel Iced Coffee
McCafé French Vanilla Iced Coffee
McCafé Iced Caramel Mocha
McCafé Iced Mocha
McCafé Iced Latte
McCafé Caramel Frappé
McCafé Mocha Frappé
McCafé Frappé Chocolate Chip
Dollar Menu
$1 TIER:
Sausage Burrito
McChicken
Cheeseburger
Any size soft drink
$2 TIER:
Sausage McGriddle
2-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders
Bacon McDouble
Any small McCafe beverage
$3 TIER:
Sausage McMuffin with Egg
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Triple Cheeseburger
Happy Meal