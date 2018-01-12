While McDonald’s may be rolling out their new Dollar Menu, there are plenty of other options that will have customers saying “I’m lovin’ it.”

From plentiful breakfast options to help jumpstart your day, including a variety of McMuffins, to a slew of burgers, chicken sandwiches, and salads, the fast food chain that has been around since the 1940s has plenty to make mouths water.

Keep scrolling to see every McDonald’s menu item

Breakfast

Fruit ‘N Yogurt Parfait

Egg McMuffin

Egg White Delight McMuffin

Sausage McMuffin

Sausage McMuffin with Egg

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit with Egg

Steak, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddles

Sausage McGriddles

Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddles

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel

Big Breakfast (biscuit, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns)

Big Breakfast with Hotcakes (biscuit, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, hotcakes)

Hotcakes

Hotcakes and Sausage

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

Fruit & Maple Oatmeal

Burgers

Pico Guacamole with 100% Pure Beef ¼ lb. Patty

Sweet BBQ Bacon with 100% Pure Beef ¼ lb. Patty

Big Mac

Quarter Pounder with Cheese

Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese

Hamburger

Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

McDouble

Bacon McDouble

Triple Cheeseburger

Chicken & Sandwiches

Buttermilk Crispy Tenders

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Sweet BBG Bacon with Buttermilk Crispy Chicken

Sweet BBQ Bacon with Artisan Grilled Chicken

Pico Guacamole with artisan Grilled Chicken

Pico Guacamole Buttermilk Crispy Chicken

Chicken McNuggets

Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich

McChicken

Filet-O-Fish

Salads

Bacon Ranch Salad with Buttermilk Crispy Chicken

Bacon Ranch Grilled Chicken Salad

Southwest Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Salad

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

Side Salad

Snacks & Sides

World Famous Fries

Apple Slices

Yoplait GO-GURT Low Fat Strawberry Yogurt

Desserts & Shakes

McCafé Chocolate Shake

McCafé Strawberry Shake

McCafé Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Cone

Hot Fudge Sundae

McFlurry with M&M’S Candies

Kiddie Cone

Hot Caramel Sundae

Strawberry Sundae

McFlurry with OREO Cookies

Baked Apple Pie

Strawberry & Crème Pie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Drinks

McCafé Strawberry Banana Smoothie

McCafé Mango Pineapple Smoothie

Diet Coke Sprite

Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

Fanta Orange

Coca-Cola

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

POWERADE Mountain Berry Blast

Fat Free Chocolate Milk

1% Low Fat Milk Jug

Honest Kids Appley Ever After Organic Juice Drink

Dasani Water

McCafé

McCafé Caramel Macchiato

McCafé Cappuccino

McCafé Caramel Cappuccino

McCafé French Vanilla Cappuccino

McCafé Americano

McCafé French Vanilla Iced Coffee

McCafé Caramel Iced Coffee

McCafé Latte

McCafé Coffee

McCafé Mocha

McCafé Caramel Latte

McCafé French vanilla Latte

McCafé Caramel Mocha

McCaféHot Chocolate

McCafé Iced Coffee

McCafé Caramel Iced Coffee

McCafé French Vanilla Iced Coffee

McCafé Iced Caramel Mocha

McCafé Iced Mocha

McCafé Iced Latte

McCafé Caramel Frappé

McCafé Mocha Frappé

McCafé Frappé Chocolate Chip

Dollar Menu

$1 TIER:

Sausage Burrito

McChicken

Cheeseburger

Any size soft drink

$2 TIER:

Sausage McGriddle

2-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders

Bacon McDouble

Any small McCafe beverage

$3 TIER:

Sausage McMuffin with Egg

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Triple Cheeseburger

Happy Meal