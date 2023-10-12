McDonald's Employee Charged With Murder After Allegedly Shooting Woman in Restaurant

A McDonald's employee in North Carolina has been accused of shooting a customer in the restaurant he worked at. According to a report by ABC News affiliate WLOS, 35-year-old Sam Antwan Ivey has been charged with second degree murder for the death of 30-year-old Jacklyn Marie Reed. The investigation is ongoing.

The Hendersonville Police Department is still putting together the circumstances of Reed's death on Monday, Oct. 9. They said that Reed and another woman were arguing at a bus stop outside of a McDonald's restaurant just before 11 a.m. when things got heated. The other woman went inside the fast food chain and Reed followed. Things got so tense that a manager stepped in to separate the two, and Reed eventually left the building willingly. However, she returned shortly after and the manager, along with Ivey, tried to stand in her way. Police say Ivey shot her with a concealed handgun and fled the scene.

"During the disturbance, the victim reached out and touched the male restaurant employee, who shot the victim with a concealed handgun," read a press release from the department. Iven then rushed to Edneyville Elementary School where his son goes to school. He was arrested in the parking lot.

The school resource officer recognized Ivey, but determined that he was not a threat to school itself quickly. Police said that they do not believe Ivey intended to hurt anyone at the school, and that the McDonald's shooting was an isolated incident. They recovered the gun used in the shooting. Ivey reportedly cooperated with his arrest.

Ivey was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center without bond. It's not clear yet whether he has entered a plea or begun work with an attorney.

Reed is from Johnson City, Tennessee, and she had reportedly had run-ins with the Hendersonville Police several times in the days leading up to this shooting. In fact, police noted in their press release that she had "caused a disturbance at the restaurant" before with her "erratic behavior." Police Chief Blair Myhand said: "We're fortunate that we live in a city that this sort of thing doesn't happen very often but you know I've said before there's no community that is immune from violence and we saw that here today."