People Are Freaking out Over McDonald’s Bringing Back the Dollar Menu

McDonald’s announced earlier today that it is reviving its popular $1 menu and people are freaking out about the great news.

The $1 menu ended in 2014, even though it was a big hit for the fast food chain. After all, who would complain about a $1 McDouble cheeseburger? But McDonald’s wanted to keep things fresh, so they introduced other discounts like McPick 2 for $5. McDonald’s also had a big hit with its all-day breakfast menu.

The new Dollar Menu will be a little different from the old one. Bloomberg reports that the discount menu will include $2 and $3 items as well.

McDonald’s said that 100 percent of its franchisees signed up for the deal, so you won’t have to search your neighborhood to find that one restaurant that has it.

The discount menu news followed good results for the company in the last fiscal quarter. According to the Associated Press, McDonald’s said its net income was $1.88 billion, compared to $1.28 billion for the same period last year. Revenue did drop to $5.75 billion worldwide though.

“We are serving more customers, more often,” McDonald’s CEO Steve Esterbrook said.

Although we still don’t know what’s going to be on the new Dollar Menu, McDonald’s fans were excited about the possibilities. Here’s how fans reacted on Twitter.

Bigger Than Breakfast

One Twitter user who closely watches all McDonald’s business developments suggested this news could be bigger than All-Day Breakfast. The decision to serve breakfast items all day long was seen as a savior for the company last year, Quartz suggested in January that the novelty was wearing off as sales began to shrink again.

This perhaps is the biggest $MCD news in yrs & has been in development for a very long time. It has the potential to be bigger than #ADB. https://t.co/vZvzv4zmCh — McD Truth (@McD_Truth) October 24, 2017



“ @ McDonalds is coming back with the dollar menu in 2018, so today is off to a great start,” one Twitter user wrote.

@McDonalds is coming back with the dollar menu in 2018, so today is off to a great start #yeet — YeeterMcSkeeter (@4loko4president) October 25, 2017



This is the kind of news the french fries emoji was invented for.

The dollar menu coming back to McDonalds! ?? — PrincessHeidi??? (@1ztBornUnicorn) October 25, 2017

A $1 McRib? Sign Me Up!

Again, it’s still not clear what will be on the new Dollar Menu. However, one Twitter user really wants to see the McRib included.

If the McRib ever goes on the dollar menu you would live at McDonalds and make jokes about it constantly — Michael Bils (@Bils_Michael) October 25, 2017



This person really wants McGriddles on the menu that way she can buy 20 at once and freeze them for the future.

@McDonalds pretty sure McGriddles should be on the dollar menu so I can buy 20 at a time and freeze them — Ashtons Mum??? (@XoxHaleyMarie) October 24, 2017



Oddly enough, this person didn’t even know McDonald’s dropped the Dollar Menu.

I ain’t know McDonald’s got rid of the dollar menu. Imagine my surprise — Max Julien (@E_Jack99) October 25, 2017

