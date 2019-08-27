McDonald’s Debuts Sweet Potato Fries at Headquarters

The Golden Arches may be known for their crispy golden french fries, but those stopping by the McDonald’s global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois can get their hands on another potato mashup: sweet potato fries. The beloved fast-food chain debuted the new dish at its headquarters earlier this month as part of its revolving menu of international items.

The fries, described as a side from the Netherlands, were debuted alongside six other international items: Halloumi Muffin from Cyprus, The 1955 Burger from Germany, CBO (Chicken, Bacon and Onion) from France, The Manhattan Salad from France, The ‘I’m Greeking Out’ Salad from Canada, and Caramel Dipped Cones from South Korea.

Spanning 6,000-square-feet in the city’s West Loop neighborhood, the flagship restaurant opened its doors in April of 2018 as one of the McDonald’s Experience of the Future (EOTF) restaurants, which are designed to dramatically transform the customer experience with modern designs, self-order kiosks, table service, mobile order and payment, McDelivery with Uber Eats and enhanced hospitality.

The restaurant opened with the intention of offering the McDonald’s classic menu alongside a rotating menu of international offerings.

In June of this year, that menu included the Veggie Muffin from India, the Big Tasty from Sweden, Chicken Tasty with Bacon from Switzerland, The Manhattan Salad from France, The ‘I’m Greeking Out’ Salad from Canada, Dessert Parfaits from Belgium, and Twister Fries from Malaysia.

The Twister Fries from Malaysia were described as “potatoes cut into long, curling twists, coated in a seasoned batter and served crispy and hot.”

Although the international fare typically doesn’t leave the doors of the McDonald’s headquarters, making it unlikely that the Netherlands’ Sweet Potato Fries will roll out nationwide, fans of the Golden Arches did have the opportunity to let their taste buds experience food from other nations.

Earlier this summer, the beloved fast food chain announced the addition of the limited-time only “Worldwide Favorites” menu, which boasted four menu items from other countries.

Initially set to be available at just 100 Connecticut locations before rolling out elsewhere, the menu included Mexico’s Savory Ranch Burger, the Grand Premium Chicken Sandwich from France, the McChicken McMuffin from Japan, and Canada’s Caramel Brownie McFlurry.