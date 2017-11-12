McDonald’s Customers Physically Confront Employee After McNuggets Order

A fight broke out at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Indiana early Friday, and the whole thing was recorded, Yahoo! reports.

It was 3 a.m. when two women drove up to the Golden Arches. They picked up their order only to return just moments later, complaining they weren’t given the correct number of chicken nuggets that they ordered.

A manager showed them a receipt for an order of four, not ten, and told the customers they had to move to the back of the line if they wanted to place another order.

The women didn’t take this well, and they started honking their horn and banging on the drive-thru window. They then both climbed through it and attacked the manager.

The brawl continued for more than a minute until the women climbed back into their car and quickly left.

The fight was captured by a woman in the car behind them.

“It was a little disturbing at first but I knew that if I got it on video that I would be able to help the individuals inside the McDonald’s,” Monique Hernandez-McNeely recalled.

Police responded and were given a copy of the footage, which included the women’s license plate number.

A similar incident went viral back in 2010, and the woman involved was sentenced to 60 days in jail on assault charges.