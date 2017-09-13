McDonald’s Employee Claims the Company Has a ‘Secret Way’ of Cheating You out of Fries

Ever ordered a combo meal at McDonald’s and discovered that you ate your French fries way faster than you even realized? Well, it’s probably because there actually weren’t that many fries in your large carton anyway.

According to a Reddit thread, McDonald’s employees have a secret method for cheating customers out of fries. A user named ExperiMENTALbunny claimed to have worked at the fast food chain and explained how the “pinching” method makes it look like there are more French fries in the carton than there actually are.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I worked at McDonald’s and they taught me how to pinch the fry carton just right while putting the fries into them so that it looked full, but actually wasn’t,” the Reddit user wrote. “

Even though it’s fair to imagine that this former McDonald’s employee filled up a good amount of fry cartons using the “pinching” method, only one customer ever called out the behavior.

“I only had 1 customer call me out on it. He shook the fries out into his bag and poured them back into the fry carton himself and it only filled up half way, so I had to give him more fries. I was impressed and embarrassed. It’s been 7 years and I can still see his face,” the Reddit user continued in the comment.

So, next time you go to McDonald’s and feel like you’ve been cheated out of French fries, at least you know it’s not necessarily all in your head.