McDonald’s Buttermilk Chicken Tenders Return After Selling Out

Your New Year’s wish came true — McDonald’s buttermilk crispy tenders are back!

The popular menu item from the Golden Arches’ sold out at the end of November after the company underestimated just how popular they would be.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McDonald’s took the product off their menu while they addressed issues with supply.

“Our customers are lovin’ our new buttermilk crispy tenders. Because demand far surpassed our expectations, we will soon take a brief brake from serving them at our restaurants,” a McDonald’s rep said at the time.

Fans of the item were naturally up in arms over the news, but luckily for them, the chicken tenders are back less than a month after they sold out.

McDonald’s confirmed on their website that the tenders would be back in restaurants on Dec. 28.