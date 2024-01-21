McDonald's Brings Back Beloved Breakfast Item After 2020 Removal

The McDonald's Breakfast Wrap is making a comeback by popular demand. The fast food chain announced on Monday that the Breakfast Wrap will be back in select restaurants in the U.K. starting on Wednesday, Feb. 7. It will have a brand new recipe but it will still scratch the itch for fans of the original.

McDonald's UK&I was very clear that customer demand was the main motivation for bringing back the Breakfast Wrap. The press release says: "your prayers, pleads and even petitions have been answered." The Breakfast Wrap is comprised of a sausage patty, a hash brown and two eggs wrapped in a tortilla, with either ketchup or brown sauce. The recipe change refers to the eggs – where it used to contain two folded eggs it now comes with two round free-range eggs.

This item will only be available in the U.K., although the U.S. already has its own equivalent. McDonald's "Sausage Burrito" is on the breakfast menu at most locations in the U.S. It comes with scrambled eggs, pork sausage, melted cheese, green chile peppers and onion wrapped in a soft tortilla. This item has been available in the U.S. all along, while the U.K.'s Breakfast Wrap was discontinued in 2020.

"McDonald's understands the importance of starting your day on the right note and giving its customers what they want!" reads the press release. "So, let's give this dearly missed flavour-packed brekkie symphony a proper return for all its fans to enjoy and kick-start the morning with a bang!"

As mentioned above, customers were heartbroken when the Breakfast Wrap was removed from the menu and they did their best to let the company know. Social media outcry reached a fever pitch and some even organized their complaints into petitions addressed directly to the company. Now that the company has announced its comeback, commenters are excited.

"The Breakfast Wrap is coming back at McDonald's!!!!!!! THIS IS THE BEST YEAR," read one post. Another read: "This has made my week. The Breakfast Wrap is by far the best thing from McDonald's."

Customers in the U.S. are very familiar with the heartache of a discontinued breakfast item. When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in 2020, the company trimmed its menu down a lot, dropping fan-favorites including the Snack Wrap. In a similar turn, fans recently got hope that a new Snack Wrap is on its way in the U.S. In the meantime, the Sausage Burrito is available now in the U.S., but you'll have to travel to the U.K. to try their "Breakfast Wrap."